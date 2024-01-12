CES 2024: A Showcase of Innovation in AI, Urban Mobility, and Pet Technology

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas was a hotbed of innovative technologies, augmenting the realms of artificial intelligence, urban mobility, and pet technology. Among the standout showcases were the AI companion robot, Wehead, the electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle by Supernal, and ingenious pet technologies like Pawport and Flappie.

Wehead: A Leap in AI Companionship

Unveiled by a U.S. startup, Wehead is an AI companion robot that promises human-like conversations. Powered by generative artificial intelligence and running on ChatGPT, Wehead not only engages in real-time conversations but also remembers past interactions, providing a supportive and nonjudgmental presence to its users. The robot, which is available for adoption on a subscription basis, marks a significant advance in AI-powered companionship.

Supernal’s eVTOL: An Answer to Urban Traffic

Another highlight from the CES was Supernal’s eVTOL, a product of the Hyundai Group subsidiary. This electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle is being developed as a solution for urban traffic congestion. It can carry a pilot and four passengers and aims to provide a more cost-effective and quicker alternative to car travel in cities. Despite the prospect of launching the service in 2024, Jaiwon Shin from Supernal acknowledged the significant regulatory and technological challenges ahead.

Innovations in Pet Technology

In the realm of pet technology, CES showcased some unique innovations. Martin Diamond’s Pawport, a hermetically sealed pet door, allows pets to enter and leave the house while keeping out wildlife. It is set to be available from May. Swiss twins Oliver and Denis Widler introduced Flappie, a smart pet door equipped with AI cameras. It only allows entry to pets with a microchip and prevents them from bringing unwanted ‘gifts’ into the house. Priced at 299 Swiss francs, Flappie is another testament to the growing integration of AI technology into everyday life.