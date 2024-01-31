CERC to Enhance Air Quality Model Evaluation Methods in ADMLC Project

Cambridge Environmental Research Consultants (CERC) is spearheading a pioneering project, initiated by the Atmospheric Dispersion Modelling Liaison Committee (ADMLC), which aims to revolutionize air quality model evaluation methods. The project encompasses a literature review, pinpointing both established and burgeoning techniques and metrics for assessing a multitude of model types used in air quality applications.

From Literature Review to Case Studies

The incipient phase of the project entails a comprehensive literature review to unearth and categorize model evaluation techniques and performance metrics. The subsequent phase involves employing case studies to scrutinize these metrics, both individually and collectively. The overarching ambition is to formulate best practice recommendations for model evaluation across diverse applications, with the final report slated to be released in late 2024.

CERC's Expertise in Model Evaluation

CERC brings a rich reservoir of experience in model evaluation to the project, especially with the ADMS family of models and through comparisons with other models. The company's Associate Director (Research), Jenny Stocker, has been an active participant in the Forum for Air Quality Modelling (FAIRMODE), contributing to the creation of model quality and performance indicators.

The Model Evaluation Toolkit

CERC has also designed the Model Evaluation Toolkit, a user-friendly software that simplifies a variety of model evaluation analyses, including those recommended by FAIRMODE. Originally conceived during the FP7 PASODOBLE project, the toolkit, which incorporates Openair functions, has been expanded in the SPF Clean Air Programme MAQS-Health project. An illustration of the toolkit's capabilities is demonstrated by the polar plots of measured versus modelled hourly average NO concentrations with respect to wind speed and direction at the Schildhornstrasse site in Berlin, as documented in Seaton et al. (2022).