en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Celestial Spectacle: The Astronomical Highlights of 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:29 am EST
Celestial Spectacle: The Astronomical Highlights of 2024

As we usher in the new year, 2024 promises to be an exhilarating one for stargazers and astronomy aficionados. With a menu of celestial events, ranging from a rare total solar eclipse to comet flybys and supermoons, the cosmos seems poised to put on an awe-inspiring show.

Quadrantid Meteor Shower and Solar Maximum

The year’s skyward spectacle begins with the Quadrantid meteor shower, peaking on January 3-4. Billed as one of the most intense annual meteor showers, it offers observers the chance to see anywhere from 60 to 200 meteors per hour. Additionally, the March equinox will offer stunning aurora displays, owing to the sun reaching its solar maximum and an expected spike in solar activity.

Comets, Meteor Showers, and Planetary Alignments

Keeping the momentum, the volcanic comet Pons-Brooks, with a 71-year orbit, will be visible with binoculars in March and April, peaking in brightness on April 21. In the same vein, the Eta Aquariids meteor shower, spawned from Halley’s comet debris, will light up the sky on May 6, enjoying darker skies due to a near-new moon. The much-loved Perseids meteor shower, famed for its bright meteors, will put on its annual display on August 12-13, promising a visual treat.

Furthermore, the planetary alignments of 2024 cannot be overlooked. Saturn will be at its brightest on September 8, requiring just a small telescope to view its resplendent rings. The recently discovered Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS will likely reach its maximum brightness on October 13, offering another remarkable sight.

Supermoons and Jupiter’s Close Approach

The phenomenon of supermoons will grace the skies thrice in 2024. The largest of the year will rise on October 17, followed by two more on September 18 and November 15. These events, when the moon appears larger and brighter than usual, always draw considerable attention and are anticipated with excitement.

Wrapping up the year’s celestial events, Jupiter will be exceptionally bright on December 7, providing a fantastic opportunity to view its Great Red Spot and four large moons. This close approach of Jupiter is a fitting finale to a year replete with astronomical marvels.

These celestial events, occurring throughout 2024, offer a unique chance to witness the universe’s wonders. While some demand no more than the naked eye or binoculars, others will be best appreciated with the aid of a telescope. Regardless of the viewing means, each event promises to captivate with its celestial charm and enigmatic beauty.

0
Science & Technology Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors

By Wojciech Zylm

The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year

By Nitish Verma

NIH's New Data Sharing Policy: A Leap Forward for Open Science

By Waqas Arain

2024: A Pivotal Year for Space Exploration

By BNN Correspondents

Camera Manufacturers and Tech Giants Battle AI-Generated Images with I ...
@AI & ML · 15 mins
Camera Manufacturers and Tech Giants Battle AI-Generated Images with I ...
heart comment 0
NASA Celebrates New Year with Stellar Fireworks Display

By Rizwan Shah

NASA Celebrates New Year with Stellar Fireworks Display
New Criminal Laws Face Challenge in India’s Supreme Court

By Hadeel Hashem

New Criminal Laws Face Challenge in India's Supreme Court
200 Years Since the First Dinosaur: Reflecting on the Legacy of Megalosaurus

By Olalekan Adigun

200 Years Since the First Dinosaur: Reflecting on the Legacy of Megalosaurus
Red Sea Crisis: A Brewing Storm in Global Shipping

By BNN Correspondents

Red Sea Crisis: A Brewing Storm in Global Shipping
Latest Headlines
World News
Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana
10 seconds
Escalating Tensions: Maduro Warns of Potential Violation of Argyle Pact by Guyana
Israeli Finance Minister Calls for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza
13 seconds
Israeli Finance Minister Calls for 'Voluntary Emigration' of Palestinians, Reestablishment of Jewish Settlements in Gaza
English Premier League 2024: Week 20 Review - A Rollercoaster of Emotions
30 seconds
English Premier League 2024: Week 20 Review - A Rollercoaster of Emotions
MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors
1 min
MRI ADC Map-Driven Radiomics: A Novel Approach to Differentiate HCA and HCC Liver Tumors
Rivers State Governor Fubara Defies Political Crisis, Asserts Control
1 min
Rivers State Governor Fubara Defies Political Crisis, Asserts Control
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy
2 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term as DRC President Amid Election Controversy
The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year
2 mins
The Shelf Life of Multivitamins: Ensuring Health and Vitality in the New Year
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
2 mins
Bataan Embarks on the 'Blue Zone Project' to Boost Life Expectancy
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
7 mins
Green Bay Packers Triumph, Orbit Chain Hacked, and NFL Updates
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
32 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
50 mins
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
57 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
3 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app