Celebrating the Legacy of Mathematician John Horton Conway

John Horton Conway, a mathematician known for his contributions to the field of mathematics, particularly in computational complexity, has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Conway was a Fellow of the Royal Society and the inaugural recipient of the Pólya Prize. He was celebrated for his work in finite groups, knot theory, mathematical logic, automata theory, and game theory.

Conway’s Game of Life

Among Conway’s notable creations was the Game of Life, a two-dimensional cellular automaton developed in 1970 that has since gained widespread attention. Conway’s approach to mathematics involved applying elementary methods to complex problems, effectively blurring the lines between deep mathematical theory and recreational math.

Accessibility and Enthusiasm

Conway was known for his accessibility and enthusiasm for sharing knowledge. He played a significant role as one of Andrew Wiles’s confidants during the proof of Fermat’s Last Theorem, a testament to his collaborative nature.

Surreal Numbers and FRACTRAN

Conway’s work didn’t stop at the Game of Life. His exploration into the intricacies of surreal numbers and their potential applications in complexity theory marked a significant contribution to the field. He also developed FRACTRAN, a universal programming language, demonstrating his ability to bridge theoretical concepts with practical problems such as the Collatz problem.

The mathematical community mourns the loss of Conway. His legacy lies not only in the solutions he found but also in the open problems and challenges he left for future mathematicians to solve.