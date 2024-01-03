en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Celebrating the Legacy of Mathematician John Horton Conway

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
Celebrating the Legacy of Mathematician John Horton Conway

John Horton Conway, a mathematician known for his contributions to the field of mathematics, particularly in computational complexity, has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Conway was a Fellow of the Royal Society and the inaugural recipient of the Pólya Prize. He was celebrated for his work in finite groups, knot theory, mathematical logic, automata theory, and game theory.

Conway’s Game of Life

Among Conway’s notable creations was the Game of Life, a two-dimensional cellular automaton developed in 1970 that has since gained widespread attention. Conway’s approach to mathematics involved applying elementary methods to complex problems, effectively blurring the lines between deep mathematical theory and recreational math.

Accessibility and Enthusiasm

Conway was known for his accessibility and enthusiasm for sharing knowledge. He played a significant role as one of Andrew Wiles’s confidants during the proof of Fermat’s Last Theorem, a testament to his collaborative nature.

Surreal Numbers and FRACTRAN

Conway’s work didn’t stop at the Game of Life. His exploration into the intricacies of surreal numbers and their potential applications in complexity theory marked a significant contribution to the field. He also developed FRACTRAN, a universal programming language, demonstrating his ability to bridge theoretical concepts with practical problems such as the Collatz problem.

The mathematical community mourns the loss of Conway. His legacy lies not only in the solutions he found but also in the open problems and challenges he left for future mathematicians to solve.

0
Obituary Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Honoring Graham Dale: Irish Soldier, Software Engineer, and Man of Many Achievements

By BNN Correspondents

Ken Brock: A Legacy of Leadership and Community Service

By BNN Correspondents

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Thanks Fans for Support Following Father's Death

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Beloved Chef Brian Turner of Village Green Tea Rooms Passes Away; Public Media Pioneer Ruth Seymour Dies at 88

By Justice Nwafor

Remembering Frances Evelyn Schreckengost Van Horn: A Legacy of Love an ...
@Obituary · 45 mins
Remembering Frances Evelyn Schreckengost Van Horn: A Legacy of Love an ...
heart comment 0
Alan Tailby: A Life Dedicated to Education and Archaeology

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Alan Tailby: A Life Dedicated to Education and Archaeology
Keisha Nash, Ex-Wife of Forest Whitaker, Dies at 51 Due to Alcoholic Liver Disease

By Justice Nwafor

Keisha Nash, Ex-Wife of Forest Whitaker, Dies at 51 Due to Alcoholic Liver Disease
Education Sector Mourns the Loss of Former Superintendent Tom Narak

By BNN Correspondents

Education Sector Mourns the Loss of Former Superintendent Tom Narak
Dr. Anjum Jamal: An Obituary of India’s First Rayeen Female PhD Awardee

By Rafia Tasleem

Dr. Anjum Jamal: An Obituary of India's First Rayeen Female PhD Awardee
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Dr. McKenna Cup Kicks Off with Monaghan vs Antrim Showdown
12 seconds
2024 Dr. McKenna Cup Kicks Off with Monaghan vs Antrim Showdown
Cavan vs Derry: A Promising Start to the Dr. McKenna Cup 2024
13 seconds
Cavan vs Derry: A Promising Start to the Dr. McKenna Cup 2024
University of Maine Men's Hockey Team Clinches First Tournament Title Since 2012
13 seconds
University of Maine Men's Hockey Team Clinches First Tournament Title Since 2012
SY8 Creative Studios: A Beacon of Art and Controversy
14 seconds
SY8 Creative Studios: A Beacon of Art and Controversy
Radio 4's Festive Tradition Turns Spotlight on Health and Science; Radio 3 Ventures into Avant-Garde
17 seconds
Radio 4's Festive Tradition Turns Spotlight on Health and Science; Radio 3 Ventures into Avant-Garde
Carlow and Kildare Prepare for First Encounter of 2024 in O'Byrne Cup
18 seconds
Carlow and Kildare Prepare for First Encounter of 2024 in O'Byrne Cup
MS Dhoni Rings in New Year in Dubai, Talks About His Iconic Hairstyle
18 seconds
MS Dhoni Rings in New Year in Dubai, Talks About His Iconic Hairstyle
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro: A Challenging Year Ahead
18 seconds
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro: A Challenging Year Ahead
Hudson Valley One Emphasizes Diversity of Opinion in Letters Section
18 seconds
Hudson Valley One Emphasizes Diversity of Opinion in Letters Section
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app