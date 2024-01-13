en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

CEA and FZJ Strengthen Scientific Partnership with Renewed Agreement

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
CEA and FZJ Strengthen Scientific Partnership with Renewed Agreement

The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives, CEA) and the German Research Center Juelich (Forschungszentrum Juelich, FZJ) have reaffirmed their commitment to scientific collaboration by renewing their framework agreement. This collaborative relationship, which began in 2008 and was renewed in 2013, will now expand into new research fields such as energy technologies, the hydrogen economy, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and quantum computing.

Deepening Franco-German Research Partnership

The agreement was signed by CEA Chairman François Jacq and FZJ Chairwoman Prof. Astrid Lambrecht, symbolizing the continuation of a Franco-German scientific partnership that echoes the spirit of the 1963 Élysée Treaty. This treaty called for joint Franco-German research programs, and the CEA-FZJ collaboration is seen as a living embodiment of this commitment.

Joint Virtual Laboratory: AIDAS

A crucial component of this partnership is the joint virtual laboratory ‘AI, Data Analytics and Scalable Simulations – AIDAS.’ The laboratory aims to combine the strengths of both institutions to establish a European hub for simulation, quantum computing, data analytics, and AI as we move into the era of exascale computing.

CEA and FZJ: A Strategic Collaboration

With its nine centers and 20,000 employees across France, CEA has been a strategic partner of FZJ. Their collaboration is a testament to the value of the Franco-German partnership and highlights the significance of joint research in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and simulation. The renewed agreement strengthens this relationship and solidifies their commitment to advance research in key areas that will shape the future of technology and society.

0
Europe International Relations Science & Technology
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
46 seconds ago
PRAC Recommends Precautionary Measures for Male Patients on Valproate Treatment
In a significant shift, the European Medicines Agency’s safety committee, the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), has issued a set of precautionary measures for male patients being treated with valproate medicines. The PRAC’s recommendations come in the wake of a retrospective observational study and other sources indicating a potential increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in
PRAC Recommends Precautionary Measures for Male Patients on Valproate Treatment
Poland's Political Unrest and Economic Resilience: A Tale of Two Realities
10 mins ago
Poland's Political Unrest and Economic Resilience: A Tale of Two Realities
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
11 mins ago
Unpacking the EU Leadership Selection Process: The Case of Klaus Iohannis
Romania's Economic Boost: An Influx of Grant Funding in 2023
2 mins ago
Romania's Economic Boost: An Influx of Grant Funding in 2023
Valencia Inherits European Green Capital Title from Tallinn in Symbolic Handover
4 mins ago
Valencia Inherits European Green Capital Title from Tallinn in Symbolic Handover
'Roots en Route': Bridging Cultures with a Caribbean Trail
8 mins ago
'Roots en Route': Bridging Cultures with a Caribbean Trail
Latest Headlines
World News
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
10 seconds
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
29 seconds
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
34 seconds
Donkey Milk Salve Transforms Eczema Sufferer's Life
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
43 seconds
The Mysterious Feud between Gary Lineker and Jose Mourinho: An Unexpected Turn
Surge in Sesame Allergies and Innovative Approaches in Allergy and Asthma Management
45 seconds
Surge in Sesame Allergies and Innovative Approaches in Allergy and Asthma Management
PRAC Recommends Precautionary Measures for Male Patients on Valproate Treatment
46 seconds
PRAC Recommends Precautionary Measures for Male Patients on Valproate Treatment
BCI and FMF Boost Mozambican Football with Renewed Sponsorship Agreement
1 min
BCI and FMF Boost Mozambican Football with Renewed Sponsorship Agreement
Marc Skinner Defends Fans' Right to Dissent Amidst Calls for Dismissal
1 min
Marc Skinner Defends Fans' Right to Dissent Amidst Calls for Dismissal
Cameron Joseph's 'The Scrum': Navigating Media and Politics
1 min
Cameron Joseph's 'The Scrum': Navigating Media and Politics
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app