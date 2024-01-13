CEA and FZJ Strengthen Scientific Partnership with Renewed Agreement

The French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (Commissariat à l’énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives, CEA) and the German Research Center Juelich (Forschungszentrum Juelich, FZJ) have reaffirmed their commitment to scientific collaboration by renewing their framework agreement. This collaborative relationship, which began in 2008 and was renewed in 2013, will now expand into new research fields such as energy technologies, the hydrogen economy, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and quantum computing.

Deepening Franco-German Research Partnership

The agreement was signed by CEA Chairman François Jacq and FZJ Chairwoman Prof. Astrid Lambrecht, symbolizing the continuation of a Franco-German scientific partnership that echoes the spirit of the 1963 Élysée Treaty. This treaty called for joint Franco-German research programs, and the CEA-FZJ collaboration is seen as a living embodiment of this commitment.

Joint Virtual Laboratory: AIDAS

A crucial component of this partnership is the joint virtual laboratory ‘AI, Data Analytics and Scalable Simulations – AIDAS.’ The laboratory aims to combine the strengths of both institutions to establish a European hub for simulation, quantum computing, data analytics, and AI as we move into the era of exascale computing.

CEA and FZJ: A Strategic Collaboration

With its nine centers and 20,000 employees across France, CEA has been a strategic partner of FZJ. Their collaboration is a testament to the value of the Franco-German partnership and highlights the significance of joint research in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and simulation. The renewed agreement strengthens this relationship and solidifies their commitment to advance research in key areas that will shape the future of technology and society.