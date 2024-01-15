en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Cambridge Researchers Revolutionize Drug Design with ‘Chemical Reactome’

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Cambridge Researchers Revolutionize Drug Design with ‘Chemical Reactome’

In a groundbreaking move towards a data-driven era in chemical discovery, a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge, in conjunction with Pfizer, have unveiled an innovative platform, termed the ‘chemical reactome.’ This powerful tool, primed to revolutionize drug design and manufacturing processes, integrates automated experiments with machine learning to predict chemical reactions, shattering the barriers of traditionally slow and often inaccurate trial-and-error methods.

The Power of the Chemical Reactome

This pioneering platform is capable of identifying correlations between reactants, reagents, and reaction outcomes, catalyzing the understanding of chemical reactivity. Using a dataset of over 39,000 pharmaceutically relevant reactions for its validation, the chemical reactome presents a more efficient approach to organic chemistry.

Dr. Emma King-Smith’s Contribution

The research, helmed by Dr. Emma King-Smith, has not only birthed the chemical reactome but also a machine learning model with a profound ability to predict where and how chemical transformations will occur on a molecule. This capability is particularly crucial in late-stage functionalisation, where modifications to a molecule’s core are made without starting from scratch. This model, trained on a substantial body of spectroscopic data, has been experimentally validated on various drug-like molecules.

Overcoming Limitations

The team’s ability to predict outcomes under different conditions overcomes the limitation of low data availability typical in late-stage functionalisation. The success of this research heralds a shift towards a big data-driven era in chemical discovery, and could have profound implications for pharmaceutical development, among other applications.

Reported in the esteemed journals, Nature Chemistry and Nature Communications, this research has garnered support from Pfizer and the Royal Society, marking a significant step forward in the intersection of technology and pharmaceuticals.

0
Science & Technology
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
29 seconds ago
European Commission Reports Highlight Research Needs for Green, Digital Future Amid Fiscal Concerns
The European Commission has unveiled two seminal reports underscoring pressing research lacunae in the human and social sciences, beckoning a more informed transition towards a just, green, and digital future for Europe. The reports, titled “R&I for a Fair Digital Transition” and “R&I for a Fair Green Transition“, owe their existence to the concerted efforts
European Commission Reports Highlight Research Needs for Green, Digital Future Amid Fiscal Concerns
MBD2 Protein: A Key Player in Silencing Transposable Elements During Male Gametogenesis
1 min ago
MBD2 Protein: A Key Player in Silencing Transposable Elements During Male Gametogenesis
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
3 mins ago
Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
48 seconds ago
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Deciphering Genetic Code: MBD2's Role in Gene Regulation Uncovered
50 seconds ago
Deciphering Genetic Code: MBD2's Role in Gene Regulation Uncovered
ESA's Rosetta Spacecraft Unveils Caves on Comet 67P
1 min ago
ESA's Rosetta Spacecraft Unveils Caves on Comet 67P
Latest Headlines
World News
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
18 seconds
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
19 seconds
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
39 seconds
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
40 seconds
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
41 seconds
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
41 seconds
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
48 seconds
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
48 seconds
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
48 seconds
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
4 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
33 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app