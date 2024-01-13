en English
Energy

California Pioneers Long-Duration Energy Storage, Eyes Clean Energy Future

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
The state of California, in an ambitious pursuit of clean energy, is exploring long-duration energy storage (LDES) solutions. These solutions are designed to inject electricity into the power grid for periods exceeding four hours, thereby outperforming the majority of lithium-ion batteries. The move is part of California’s strategy to prevent power blackouts and smoothly transition to a 100% clean energy system.

Investing in Energy Storage

The state has made significant investments in LDES technologies. Governor Gavin Newsom allocated $330 million for the cause, while the California Energy Commission (CEC) has spent an additional $120 million on various LDES projects. The state’s commitment to energy storage is evident in these sizable allocations.

Exploring New Technologies

Emerging technologies like zinc bromine and iron-air are being developed, but traditional methods such as pumped hydropower and compressed air storage are still in play. The largest project thus far is a Mendocino County facility backed by Form Energy. A hefty sum of $30 million has been invested in the facility, which employs iron-air batteries capable of discharging for an impressive 100 hours.

Challenges on the Horizon

Notwithstanding the promise of these projects, they aren’t without their share of challenges. Local environmental concerns and potential safety issues are among the main hurdles. Undeterred, California continues to innovate and adapt in its quest to harness clean energy.

Additionally, the Golden State is contemplating a partnership with Washington state to link their carbon markets. This move is subject to legislative amendments designed to reconcile the differences in the two states’ cap and trade programs. The proposed changes primarily concern the compliance periods, the coverage of imported electricity, and the percentage of allowances companies can purchase at auctions.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

