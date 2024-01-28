Budgie Desktop Adopts libxfce4windowing in Strategic Move from X11 to Wayland

In a significant strategic move, the team behind the Budgie desktop environment has announced the adoption of the libxfce4windowing library, a component still under active development and yet to establish a stable Application Binary Interface (ABI). This adoption forms a crucial part of their transition plan for the Budgie 10 desktop, moving from X11 to the more contemporary Wayland.

Transitioning to Wayland with libxfce4windowing

The Budgie team's decision to adopt libxfce4windowing comes with the intent to port features to support Wayland, all while maintaining compatibility with X11. This ensures that the transition happens seamlessly, without affecting the users' experience. The adoption also facilitates early testing and debugging, often referred to as "dogfooding", of the newly ported functionalities.

Initial Wayland Support in Budgie 10.9

The release of Budgie 10.9 has brought with it initial Wayland support by porting components to the libxfce4windowing library. The redesigning of the Bluetooth applet and the adoption of budgie-session for session management are other highlights of this release. The latter is particularly significant as it retains X11-related session code till such time the desktop is fully ported to Wayland.

Full Wayland Support in Budgie 11 Series

As a part of their long-term strategy, the Budgie team is working tirelessly to enable full Wayland support for the upcoming Budgie 11 series. The ultimate goal is to discontinue X11 support, once Wayland is fully supported, marking a significant shift in the desktop environment development landscape.