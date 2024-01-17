Brightcove Integrates Sprinklr for Enhanced Video Content Management

Significant strides in the realms of video content management and publishing have been made with the recent integration of Sprinklr, a Unified-CXM platform, into the Brightcove Marketplace. Brightcove, a leading provider of video streaming technology, has expanded its marketplace to provide a more comprehensive solution to its users. By harnessing the capabilities of Sprinklr, Brightcove users can now manage and efficiently distribute their video content across multiple social media channels.

Streamlined Workflow with Sprinklr

The integration of Sprinklr into Brightcove's platform is a strategic move designed to simplify the workflow of its users. Sprinklr's system, widely adopted by Fortune 100 companies, allows users to publish video content across a range of social media channels from a single platform. With over half of Fortune 100 companies utilizing Sprinklr, it is evident that many of these companies prioritize video in their marketing strategies. The integration with Sprinklr positions Brightcove as a more comprehensive solution for these companies, enabling them to leverage existing tools for broader and more effective distribution.

Embracing Diverse Social Media Platforms

In addition to integrating with Sprinklr, Brightcove has established similar partnerships with other social media platforms, including Hootsuite, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest. This move is a testament to Brightcove's commitment to supporting the diverse needs of its user base. It affirms the company's strategy of continuously expanding its marketplace to accommodate the evolving demands of the digital age and the increasing significance of streamlined video distribution.

By integrating Sprinklr and other social media platforms into its marketplace, Brightcove is not only enhancing the user experience but also shaping the future of video content management and distribution.