en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Breakthroughs in Space Research and Technology Mark the End of 2023

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Breakthroughs in Space Research and Technology Mark the End of 2023

As 2023 drew to a close, the world witnessed significant breakthroughs in space research and technology. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) entered the limelight when its “Smart Lander for Investigating Moon” (SLIM) was successfully placed into lunar orbit, marking a significant step forward in lunar exploration.

JAXA’s leap towards lunar exploration

SLIM, scheduled to land on the moon on January 20, 2024, is set to become the first lunar landing attempt of the year. The lander has already entered lunar orbit, and its successful landing would mark an unprecedentedly high-precision landing on the moon with an accuracy of less than 100 meters. Other private companies, in collaboration with NASA, are also planning lunar landings in 2024, further bolstering the scope of lunar exploration.

New Discoveries in Space

Complimenting the strides in lunar research, an international team of astronomers and astrophysicists unveiled a groundbreaking discovery. They found that the Small Magellanic Cloud, which was previously identified as a single galaxy, is actually composed of two galaxies. This revelation emphasizes the complexity of the cosmos and signifies a shift in our understanding of the universe.

Advancements in AI Technology

Technology also saw significant advancements. Juliann Zhou of New York University spearheaded a study on sarcasm detection by language models, aiming to enhance AI’s understanding of human sarcasm. Concurrently, scientists from Nanyang Technological University uncovered the potential of AI chatbots to ‘jailbreak’ one another, underlining the evolution of machine learning and AI capabilities.

Healthcare and Agri-tech Developments

In the healthcare sector, a nationwide study led by Harvard Medical School researchers revealed that hospital care quality may decline following acquisitions by private equity firms. Meanwhile, researchers at Linköping University developed ‘electronic soil,’ promising to boost crop growth and revolutionize agri-tech.

Future of Space Research and Technology

As we embark on 2024, the advancements in space research and technology during the final week of 2023 set the stage for future development. From JAXA’s lunar exploration to the discovery of dual galaxies and advancements in AI technology, the world stands poised on the threshold of a new era of understanding and innovation.

0
Science & Technology
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA

By BNN Correspondents

Reflecting on Virtual Audio Products Progress: Martin Dyster's Predictions

By Safak Costu

T-Mobile Transforms Tuesdays App into a Comprehensive T Life App

By Israel Ojoko

Global Warming Intensifies Typhoons, Poses Greater Threats: POSTECH Study

By Salman Khan

Dr. Michael Greger Sheds Light on Osteoporosis in Recent Webinar ...
@Health · 4 mins
Dr. Michael Greger Sheds Light on Osteoporosis in Recent Webinar ...
heart comment 0
Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs

By Rafia Tasleem

Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs
Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Study Reveals New Surgical Methods to Preserve Tooth Vitality in Jaw Cyst Cases
Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology

By Salman Khan

Sports Data Labs Secures US Patent for Real-Time Heart Rate Measurement Technology
Unveiling Cotton’s Resistance Mechanisms Against Verticillium Wilt and Enhancing Fiber Quality

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unveiling Cotton's Resistance Mechanisms Against Verticillium Wilt and Enhancing Fiber Quality
Latest Headlines
World News
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
20 seconds
Linking Obesity, Inflammation, and Insulin Resistance: The Role of GCA
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
24 seconds
Crystal Palace's Win Offers Respite but Management Criticism and Internal Conflicts Persist
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
31 seconds
Cumilla City Corporation CEO show-caused over alleged campaigning for 'boat' symbol
Australia's Clean Sweep in ODI Series Against India: A Display of Dominant Cricket
32 seconds
Australia's Clean Sweep in ODI Series Against India: A Display of Dominant Cricket
Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine
33 seconds
Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine
Channel 4's 'Truelove' Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
34 seconds
Channel 4's 'Truelove' Explores the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
35 seconds
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Channel 4's 'Truelove': A Dark Drama Exploring the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
37 seconds
Channel 4's 'Truelove': A Dark Drama Exploring the Ethical Dilemma of Assisted Dying
Key Indian Wrestlers Withdraw from Zagreb Open: A Blow to India's Wrestling Representation
48 seconds
Key Indian Wrestlers Withdraw from Zagreb Open: A Blow to India's Wrestling Representation
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
35 seconds
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app