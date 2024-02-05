Breaking Conventional Boundaries: Anisotropic Anomalous Hall Effect Discovered in Spinel Oxide Thin Film

In a revolutionary discovery that challenges the fundamental principles of materials science, researchers have unearthed an anisotropic anomalous Hall effect in a spinel oxide thin film. Unveiled in a nickel cobalt oxide (NiCoO) with conical magnetic anisotropy, this novel phenomenon displays an unprecedented direction-dependent behavior, a stark contrast to its conventional counterpart.

Contradicting Onsager's Reciprocal Theorem

The conventional Hall effect, known as the anomalous Hall effect, produces a voltage that is perpendicular to the directions of both the electric current and the magnetic field. Historically, this effect has been in sync with Onsager's reciprocal theorem. This fundamental principle asserts that the direction of electron deflection, due to the magnetic field or magnetization, remains consistent irrespective of the current direction in the plane perpendicular to the magnetic field. However, the anisotropic anomalous Hall effect observed in this study defies these established expectations, exhibiting a behavior that varies depending on the direction of the electric current.

A New Model to Explain the Unusual

To shed light on this unconventional property, the scientists developed a new model that introduces a magnetic structure known as the magnetic toroidal quadrupole. This structure is theorized to coexist with ferromagnetism in materials that display conical magnetic anisotropy.

Interestingly, this model aligns with Onsager's theorem by accounting for this newly discovered magnetic structure. In doing so, it manages to explain the observed anisotropic behavior without violating the fundamental principles of materials science. This revelation could potentially redefine our understanding of the Hall effect and the core principles that govern it.

Publication in Nature Communications

The research titled 'Quadrupole anomalous Hall effect in magnetically induced electron nematic state' was conducted by Hiroki Koizumi, Yuichi Yamasaki, and Hideto Yanagihara. Their groundbreaking findings were published in Nature Communications on December 8, 2023. With this discovery, the scientific community ventures into uncharted territory, where the conventional principles of materials science are challenged, and new paradigms are waiting to be explored.