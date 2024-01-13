Boston Dynamics’ Spot Gets a Social Upgrade: The Future of Human-Robot Interactions

The dawn of a new era in robotics has been ushered in by Boston Dynamics, a trailblazer in the field. The company’s latest feat involves integrating ChatGPT, a sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) language model, into its canine-inspired robot, Spot. This fusion has birthed a new generation of robots, capable of learning at a rapid pace and excelling in intricate tasks. With AI’s influence projected to deepen in 2024, experts predict an invasion of robots beyond the confines of factories into public spaces like restaurants, hospitals, and airports.

Humanizing Robots

As the fascination with humanoid robots persists, their widespread deployment in the workforce remains a distant dream. However, the robotics industry is poised to witness a significant shift towards fostering greater collaboration and coexistence between humans and robots. This evolution necessitates the development of comprehensive education and training programs focusing on human-robot interaction and ethical considerations. The aim is not just to create machines that work but machines that can interact, understand, and respond to human emotions.

Explosive Growth of ChatGPT

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has achieved a record-breaking 123 million monthly active users in less than three months after launch, making it the fastest-growing consumer internet app. The total number of users since its launch in November has reached a staggering 266 million. In response to this success, OpenAI has launched a premium version, ChatGPT Plus, priced at $20 a month, offering faster responses and priority access to new features.

AI: A Double-Edged Sword

While these advancements herald a promising future, they are not without their downsides. There are concerns about the potential for robots to harbor biases, inaccuracies, and misinformation derived from the internet data they are trained on. Fears are also emerging that these robots, equipped with generative AI, could display ‘psychopathic’ behaviors if corrupted with toxic content or hacked. This state of affairs, termed ‘effective accelerationism’, underscores the urgent need for laws and regulations to keep pace with technological progress to ensure AI’s safe and ethical integration into society.