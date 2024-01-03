Bluetooth 5.4: The New Frontier of Wireless Communication and CEVA’s 5G-Advanced Platform

The relentless march of technological advancement continues with the latest iteration of Bluetooth technology. The evolution of this wireless communication standard has been marked by steady improvements in data transfer speeds, power consumption, and connection stability. Over the years, Bluetooth has undergone several pivotal transformations, each version being an improvement upon the previous. While Bluetooth 5.3, introduced in 2021, marked a significant milestone with advancements such as connection subrating for quicker mode transitions, enhanced encryption control, and improved network efficiency, it is Bluetooth 5.4, launched in early 2023, that has garnered substantial attention.

Bluetooth 5.4: A Milestone in Wireless Communication

The launch of Bluetooth 5.4 brought with it a plethora of features set to revolutionize high-volume use applications such as retail ESL and consumer tech products. Enhanced features include periodic advertising, encrypted data, Generic Attribute Profile (GATT) security levels, and optimized performance, epitomizing the continuous refinement of Bluetooth technology.

Embrace of CEVA-XC22 DSP Platform

On a parallel note, CEVA, Inc., a leading player in the semiconductor industry, has introduced the CEVA-XC22 DSP platform. This platform is specifically designed for 5G-Advanced mobile broadband, smartphones, and cellular Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment. The new platform underpins the company’s commitment to driving innovation in wireless communication and places it at the forefront of the 5G revolution.

CEVA’s Shining Performance

The announcement of the CEVA-XC22 DSP platform was accompanied by the news of CEVA’s impressive performance. The company reported shipping 500 million CEVA-powered devices in the quarter, with gross margins soaring to 90% and 92% respectively. This underlines the company’s strong presence in the semiconductor industry and its crucial role in the propagation of advanced wireless communication technologies like Bluetooth 5.4.