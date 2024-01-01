en English
Science & Technology

Blind Software Engineer Advocates Inclusive Tech Development at GitHub Summit

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:22 pm EST
On a cold January morning in San Francisco, the annual GitHub Universe summit was rife with discussions on the future of technology. Amidst the buzz of developers and tech enthusiasts, one voice resonated profoundly—the voice of Ed Summers, a blind software engineer leading accessibility at GitHub. Summers emphasized the importance of designing technology without barriers, advocating for greater inclusivity in tech development. His call to action wasn’t limited to the audience in the room, but extended to the 1.3 billion people globally with disabilities. He highlighted the ‘disability divide’ and stressed that those with disabilities should be involved in the creation process of new technologies.

Advancements in AI: A New Wave of Accessible Tech

Throughout the summit, the spotlight shone on advances in artificial intelligence, particularly generative AI and natural language processing. Summers lauded these technologies for their potential to make technology more approachable and usable. Eye-tracking software, for instance, allows individuals with disabilities, such as quadriplegic cerebral palsy, to engage with technology. This was exemplified by Becky Tyler’s development of software enabling such individuals to play Minecraft using their eyes. Technological innovations, according to Summers, should be equally accessible and beneficial to all.

The Two As of Accessibility

During his address, Summers introduced a differentiation in the realm of accessibility. He spoke of ‘upper case A Accessibility’, which focuses on compatibility with assistive technologies and ‘lower case a accessibility’, which aims to make technology more intuitive and user-friendly for a broader audience. He also shared his personal challenges with coding anxiety after years away from hands-on programming.

The Dawn of AI-Assisted Independent Living

One of the highlights of the summit was the introduction of the Be My Eyes app’s new AI function powered by GPT-4. This significant advancement offers visually impaired users more independence by providing detailed descriptions of images without needing another person’s assistance. This development, Summers argued, signals a future where technology extends beyond mere utility, becoming a catalyst for inclusivity and empowerment.

Future Outlook for Universal Accessibility

As we move into the future, the call for universal accessibility in technology becomes more crucial. From corporations like Pfizer emphasizing inclusive workplace practices to the acquisition of UserWay by Level Access to develop advanced digital accessibility solutions, the tech world is slowly recognizing the need for inclusivity. As per Summers, this is no longer a niche concern but a global imperative. As technology advances, so should our commitment to making it accessible to all. As Summers rightly concluded, ‘Designing for everyone isn’t a choice but a responsibility.’

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

