en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Binary Interactions: Unveiling the Architect of Circumstellar Structures

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Binary Interactions: Unveiling the Architect of Circumstellar Structures

Recent studies have shed light on the intriguing circumstellar structures seen around evolved stars, particularly asymptotic giant branch (AGB) stars and planetary nebulae. These observable features include spirals, disks, and bipolar outflows, often formed as a consequence of interaction with a companion star.

Unraveling the Mystery of W Aquilae

Research teams have leveraged a blend of chemical and dynamical analysis to dissect the binary system W Aquilae. Comprising an AGB star and a main-sequence companion, this system exhibits a highly eccentric and long-period orbit. The evidence of binary interaction is derived from the anisotropic SiN emission, irregular NS, and SiC emissions directed towards the S-type star, and density structures in CO emissions. These characteristics suggest that they were sculpted during interactions at periastron, the point of closest approach in an elliptical orbit.

The Role of Astrochemistry

The method, rooted in astrochemistry, provides robust constraints on the orbital parameters of long-period binary systems involving AGB stars. It also holds potential for application to other similar systems. The research draws from data sourced from the ALMA, APEX, SPHERE, and HST archives, with additional custom data products available upon request.

Implications of the Findings

The findings underscore the complexity of circumstellar environments and illuminate the substantial role that stellar companions play in shaping them. These results further our understanding of the intricacies of the cosmos and herald new avenues for exploration in the field of astrophysics.

0
Science & Technology
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease

By BNN Correspondents

Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals

By Nitish Verma

Data Preparation Made Easy with AWS Glue DataBrew Amidst Notable Industry Developments

By Rafia Tasleem

Genetic Study Challenges Species Classification of African Bushpigs and Red River Hogs

By BNN Correspondents

AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkin ...
@Health · 8 mins
AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkin ...
heart comment 0
VYNE Therapeutics Welcomes Immunology Expert Dr. Christine Borowski to Board of Directors

By Nimrah Khatoon

VYNE Therapeutics Welcomes Immunology Expert Dr. Christine Borowski to Board of Directors
Unearthing History: Rediscovery of a 22-Million-Year-Old Forest in Panama

By Shivani Chauhan

Unearthing History: Rediscovery of a 22-Million-Year-Old Forest in Panama
CARGO Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Waqas Arain

CARGO Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Distinguishing Between Self-Control and Willpower: A Neurological Perspective

By BNN Correspondents

Distinguishing Between Self-Control and Willpower: A Neurological Perspective
Latest Headlines
World News
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
28 seconds
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
54 seconds
Boehringer Ingelheim Opens 2024 GRANTS Program for Swine Research Proposals
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
2 mins
Connecticut Voters Oppose Democratic Initiative to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles: Poll
Stroud Parents Mourn Loss of Infant Son, Community Rallies in Support
3 mins
Stroud Parents Mourn Loss of Infant Son, Community Rallies in Support
GOP Presidential Candidate Ramaswamy Calls for Rivals' Withdrawal in Protest of Trump's Disqualification
3 mins
GOP Presidential Candidate Ramaswamy Calls for Rivals' Withdrawal in Protest of Trump's Disqualification
ICC Announces Nominations for Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
3 mins
ICC Announces Nominations for Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Man
3 mins
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Man
Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket
4 mins
Saurabh Tiwary Announces Retirement: An End of an Era in Jharkhand Cricket
Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds
4 mins
Nani Roma's Comeback to Dakar Rally with Ford: A New Chapter Unfolds
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app