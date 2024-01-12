en English
Automotive

Bi-directional Power Transfer: The Future of Electric Vehicles

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:24 am EST
The world of electric vehicles (EVs) is poised for a paradigm shift with the advent of bi-directional power transfer (BPT). This transformative technology, encapsulated in the V2X (Vehicle to Everything) concept, allows the EV’s battery not only to power the vehicle but also to contribute to the energy grid or even power a home. This groundbreaking feature is expected to significantly aid utilities during peak demand times by acting as an energy buffer, a process aptly termed ‘peak shaving.’

The Financial Upside of BPT

While EVs are typically charged overnight when energy is cheaper and more abundant, peak energy demands usually strike during the day. This is where BPT could prove a game-changer for both utilities and EV owners. By supplying power back to the grid during these peak times, EV owners can enjoy annual savings estimated around $420, or a substantial $4,000 over the vehicle’s lifetime.

V2H and V2L: Powering Homes and More

Further expanding the BPT’s possibilities, the V2H (Vehicle to Home) application has the potential to offer cost savings and resilience to power outages for homes and small businesses. By providing independence from the grid when coupled with local alternative energy sources, EVs can serve as a crucial lifeline during power disruptions. And for simpler application, there’s V2L (Vehicle to Load), where an EV can power tools or lighting through a standard AC power socket.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite its promising benefits, BPT’s implementation has encountered hurdles, primarily in the form of increased costs for EVs. However, this hasn’t deterred authorities in locales like California, who are contemplating mandating BPT in EVs. Meanwhile, auto manufacturers in Europe and the U.S. are integrating BPT into their future blueprints. Additionally, the standard ISO 15118-20, which outlines the necessary communication interface and charging infrastructure, supports bi-directional charging.

The hardware for BPT in vehicles chiefly involves the on-board charger, which has become more efficient through the use of MOSFETs that can act as switches for bi-directional operation. This technology is not costly to implement and could soon become a standard feature in EVs, propelled by climate protection legislation and the escalating need for sustainable energy solutions.

The Growing Market for Bi-directional EV Chargers

Companies like Delta Electronics, Fermata Energy, Siemens, Enphase, SolarEdge, Wallbox, and GM Energy are preparing to introduce their own bidirectional chargers to the market. The U.S. Department of Energy is also supporting research into V2X to hasten the integration of bidirectional charging into energy infrastructure. The potential impact on consumers, installers, and the electrical grid is being closely examined, with insights gleaned from industry experts and installers shaping the future of this promising technology.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

