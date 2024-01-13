Bengaluru Police Unveils AI-powered ASTraM App for Streamlined Traffic Management

In a significant stride towards leveraging digital technology for urban traffic systems, Bengaluru Police has unveiled the AI-powered ASTraM app. This cutting-edge tool aims to streamline traffic management and provide relief from road congestion.

Revolutionizing Traffic Management with ASTraM

ASTraM, an acronym standing for Advanced System for Traffic Management, is built to offer actionable intelligence to traffic officials. The app’s standout feature is its capability to issue real-time congestion alerts at 15-minute intervals. These alerts are integrated with the traffic department’s electronic attendance system, ensuring they are directed to officers overseeing the relevant junctions and sectors.

Facilitating Rapid Response and Strategic Decision-Making

The data delivered by ASTraM allows the concerned officials to respond swiftly to traffic conditions, thus enhancing traffic flow and planning. The app’s advanced AI technology equips traffic officials with real-time insights into traffic patterns, enabling them to make informed decisions and implement effective strategies to mitigate congestion.

Strengthening Communication and Stakeholder Engagement

Moreover, ASTraM serves as a vital communication channel, continually updating stakeholders on traffic situations. This feature aids in strategic traffic management and decision-making, fostering a more coordinated and efficient approach to handling urban traffic. The launch of ASTraM marks a forward step in employing digital technology to create more efficient and sustainable urban traffic systems, setting a precedent for other cities to follow.