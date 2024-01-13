Belize Establishes Advisory Committee to Formulate National Innovation Strategy

In a decisive move towards embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Government of Belize established the pro-tempore Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Committee (STIAC) on January 12, 2024. The initiative, based in Belmopan, Belize’s capital, is a strategic plan aiming to guide the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Technology (MoECST) in formulating Belize’s first National Science, Technology, and Innovation Strategy for the years 2024 through 2034.

Transitioning Belize into the Fourth Industrial Revolution

The Fourth Industrial Revolution, characterized by advancements in robotics, big data, artificial intelligence, and automation, is reshaping industries globally. The STIAC’s mission is to align Belize with these technological trends to achieve sustainable human development. By strategizing on technology and innovation, Belize aims to ensure its place in this rapidly evolving digital landscape.

STIAC’s Composition and Representation

The committee is a rich blend of perspectives from the private sector, government, and academia. Members include representatives from various organizations and institutions, both local and international. The committee is chaired by Dr. Hon. Louis Zabaneh, Minister of State in the MoECST. Notable members include Dr. Osmond Martinez and Mr. Jody Williams, with international experts like Dr. Aaron Lewis and Dr. Sydney Taegar bringing their vast knowledge and experience to the table. The Science and Technology Unit of the MoECST, UNDP, IDB, and UNCTAD lend their support to the STIAC, further bolstering the committee’s strength and credibility.

From Planning to Execution

The STIAC’s goal is to present a final draft of the National Science, Technology, and Innovation Strategy by July 15, 2024, for the Cabinet’s review. With a clear timeline, the committee plans to engage with relevant stakeholders across Belize and beyond throughout its tenure, ensuring an inclusive and comprehensive strategy that reflects the needs and aspirations of Belize as it steps into the future.