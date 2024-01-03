en English
Environmental Science

Baltic Amber Reveals Ancient Crane Fly Species, Enriches Fossil Record

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:23 pm EST
Baltic Amber Reveals Ancient Crane Fly Species, Enriches Fossil Record

In an unprecedented breakthrough, a scientific study has unearthed a rare glimpse into the fossil records of crane flies of the genus Tasiocera, preserved in Baltic amber. This uncovering marks only the second instance in history where the existence of this genus has been documented during the ancient epochs of Earth’s history.

Unearthing New Species

The research brought to light the discovery of two new species: Tasiocera Dasymolophilus gorskiisp. nov. and Tasiocera Dasymolophilus balticasp. nov.. These species thrived during the Eocene era and are now preserved in Eocene resins. This significant find reaffirms the presence of the subgenus Dasymolophilus in both extinct and extant fauna, while the subgenus Tasiocera remains unknown within the fossil record.

Expansion of the Fossil Record

The subfamily Chioneinae, the family to which these crane flies belong, is represented today by a host of species. However, only a few are known from the fossil record, primarily from Eocene Baltic amber. The study’s findings on the new species Tasiocera Dasymolophilus circumcincta, based on specimens from the historical Klebs collection, add substantially to the understanding of the evolutionary history of the Dasymolophilus genus.

Advanced Techniques and Adherence to Standards

The study’s research materials comprised of four inclusions in Baltic amber, analyzed using state-of-the-art microscopy and imaging techniques. The researchers meticulously adhered to the wing venation nomenclature and the terminology for the structures of the hypopygium, in line with established entomological standards. This study not only adds to the knowledge of the rarity of the genus in the fossil record but also highlights the value of any new information about it found in fossil resins.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

