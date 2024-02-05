Ax-3 Crew Finalize Preparations for Their Return to Earth

As the countdown to their departure from the International Space Station (ISS) draws near, the Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) crew are in the final stages of their preparations. The last of their NASA-supported Public Affairs Office (PAO) events, a Farewell Ceremony with the Expedition 70 crew, has been completed, as has the packing of the Robotic Arm Repair Satellite (RSat) Cube Target for the return journey.

Noteworthy Endeavours

Each crew member has been actively engaged in their respective tasks. Walter Villadei, for instance, set up for a blood draw related to the Space Hematopoietic collection. This process is a vital part of an ISS National Lab-sponsored payload. Meanwhile, Marcus Wandt has been diligently completing the final tasks for the European Space Agency (ESA)-sponsored Orbital Architecture science investigation.

Preparing for Departure

Alongside these activities, the crew have been engaged in standard departure preparations. These include cargo transfers, a departure review, and a conference. They have also been carrying out housekeeping activities to restore the ISS to its usual state. The Biological Research in Canisters-25 (BRIC-25) study, which scrutinizes the impact of low Earth orbit on the bacterium Staphylococcus aureus, transferred canisters to the BRIC-LED facility.

Continuing Research in Microgravity

Microgravity research remains a key focus for the crew. The Immune Cell Activation investigation aims to comprehend the effects of microgravity on cell processes using magnetic nanoparticles. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) recorded an educational event with crew members, and the Microgravity Associated Bone Loss-A (MABL-A) hardware was installed in the Life Science Glovebox to assess bone marrow stem cell responses to microgravity.

In addition, Cygnus cargo operations are ongoing with the transfer of materials between the ISS and the NG-20 cargo vehicle, which recently arrived and is set to depart in July. The mission represents a significant milestone for Axiom Space, NASA, and SpaceX, fostering commercial activity in low Earth orbit and contributing to scientific research.