en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

AWS Unveils Panda, a Large Language Model-Based Debugger for Databases

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:53 am EST
AWS Unveils Panda, a Large Language Model-Based Debugger for Databases

Researchers at Amazon Web Services (AWS) have developed a proprietary large language model (LLM)-based debugger, Panda, to address performance issues in databases. The tool operates with the proficiency of a database engineer (DBE), offering context-specific troubleshooting recommendations that surpass the abilities of traditional database administrators.

Introducing Panda’s Innovative Framework

Panda’s framework comprises four primary components: grounding, verification, affordance, and feedback. Grounding provides relevant context to the LLM, verification enables the model to cross-check its answers against external sources, affordance informs users about the potential consequences of suggested actions, and feedback permits the system to integrate user responses into subsequent interactions. The architecture of Panda is sophisticated, integrating various mechanisms such as the question verification agent (QVA), grounding mechanism (including document retrieval and context aggregation), verification mechanism (comprising answer verification and source citation), and mechanisms for feedback and affordance.

Panda vs GPT-4: A Comparative Analysis

Researchers ran a comparative test of Panda against OpenAI’s GPT-4 model by presenting both with database performance queries. They found that DBEs favored Panda for its specific and actionable recommendations, compared to GPT-4’s more generic responses. Despite the test focusing on cloud databases, the researchers believe that Panda’s functionality could be extended to any database system.

Leveraging the Power of Panda

Panda uses Profile Guided Optimization (PGO) and pgvector with PostgreSQL to improve accuracy and performance. Its ability to debug code with generators is particularly noteworthy, as it can be challenging due to frequent context switching. The development of Panda was prompted by the need for production-like testing environments that closely mirror the intricacies of the production landscape, in order to address the difficulty in reproducing elusive bugs. The introduction of Panda signifies AWS’s commitment to developing cutting-edge technologies that empower developers and optimize database performance.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
42 seconds ago
University of Strathclyde Announces MSc Chemistry with Data Science Programme
In a groundbreaking move, the University of Strathclyde, based in Glasgow, is launching a novel MSc Chemistry with Data Science programme. The course is scheduled to commence from September 2024, marking a significant stride towards integrating data science with traditional chemistry. The program is tailored to equip students with the necessary skills to tackle the
University of Strathclyde Announces MSc Chemistry with Data Science Programme
Cognitive Space: Revolutionizing Satellite Operations with AI
16 mins ago
Cognitive Space: Revolutionizing Satellite Operations with AI
The Strategic Importance of Superior Data in Earth Observation
16 mins ago
The Strategic Importance of Superior Data in Earth Observation
Orico M.2 NVMe Enclosure: A Cost-Effective Alternative to Apple's High-Speed Internal Storage
4 mins ago
Orico M.2 NVMe Enclosure: A Cost-Effective Alternative to Apple's High-Speed Internal Storage
Volvo Group Funds Research into Hydrogen Combustion Engines
10 mins ago
Volvo Group Funds Research into Hydrogen Combustion Engines
Lost Miocene-Era Forest Unearthed in Panama Canal Unveils New Species
13 mins ago
Lost Miocene-Era Forest Unearthed in Panama Canal Unveils New Species
Latest Headlines
World News
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
42 seconds
Manchester United's Tactical Shift and 2-2 Draw with Tottenham in Premier League Clash
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
49 seconds
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
55 seconds
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
57 seconds
Anomalies in Norma Saliba's Appointment: Ethics Complaint against Culture Minister Dismissed
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
1 min
Novak Djokovic Crowned Balkan Athlete of the Year: A Testament of Sportsmanship and Unity
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
5 mins
Awami League's Decision to Allow Dissenting Candidates Raises Questions Over Election Competition
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
5 mins
Trump Dominates Iowa's Republican Polls Ahead of Decision Day
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
5 mins
New Hampshire House Passes Bill to Protect Personal Privacy in the Digital Age
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
6 mins
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
15 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
36 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app