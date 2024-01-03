en English
Science & Technology

Atlantic Equatorial Water: A New Water Mass Discovered in the Atlantic Ocean

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
In a breakthrough revelation, scientists have unveiled the Atlantic Equatorial Water (AEW), a previously elusive water mass in the Atlantic Ocean. This discovery, a first in the Atlantic, echoes the existence of similar masses in the Pacific and Indian oceans. The research was led by The Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, Moscow, and its findings were published in Geophysical Research Letters.

Unearthing the Atlantic’s Hidden Secret

The discovery was made possible by the worldwide Argo program, a joint effort that amasses ocean data through robotic platforms. These platforms, drifting with the currents, reciprocate between the ocean’s surface and a mid-water level. The high-quality, large volume data harvested from Argo were utilized to scrutinize temperature and salinity profiles. This extensive analysis paved the way for the team, including oceanologist Viktor Zhurbas, to identify the AEW.

The Atlantic Equatorial Water: A Critical Component

The AEW is significant as it separates the northern and southern parts of the Atlantic along the equator within the main thermocline. Such water masses are of paramount importance as they serve as repositories for heat, salt, and dissolved gases—crucial indicators of climate variability. Moreover, insights into these water masses shed light on the ocean’s mixing process, which is responsible for the global transfer of heat and oxygen.

Unraveling the Ocean’s Complexity

This landmark discovery underscores the ocean’s intricacy and the challenges it presents to exploration. It serves as a stark reminder that the ocean remains a vast unknown, with much about it yet to be understood—even more so than extraterrestrial surfaces such as Mars. The unveiling of the AEW is a vital step forward in our quest to demystify the world’s oceans and their role in global climatic phenomena.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

