Science & Technology

Asus Unveils Wearable Display AirVision M1 at CES: A Leap in Tech but an Aesthetic Misstep?

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:48 pm EST
Asus Unveils Wearable Display AirVision M1 at CES: A Leap in Tech but an Aesthetic Misstep?

Asus debuted the AirVision M1, a cutting-edge wearable display in the guise of glasses, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year. This inventive device connects to a phone or computer, offering users a 1080p Micro OLED display and a robust 57-degree vertical perspective field of view. Asus touts this as providing a substantial screen directly before the user’s eyes.

Features and Comparisons

The AirVision M1 glasses are akin to the NXTWear S by TCL and the previous NXTWear glasses, featuring built-in speakers and a wired connection via DisplayPort for content transmission. But Asus hasn’t merely copied these models. They’ve added several fresh functionalities to the AirVision M1, including an integrated touchpad on the left temple for display modifications and the capability to pin the virtual screen in a specific location.

Design Criticisms

Despite the technological advancements, these glasses have come under fire for their bulky appearance. This hefty design diverges from traditional eyewear aesthetics, potentially impacting their overall wearability. The allure of wearables lies in their desirability to be worn, and the chunky design of the AirVision M1 could be a significant impediment.

Price Expectations

Asus has yet to reveal pricing and availability for the AirVision. However, considering the similarity to TCL’s glasses priced at $399, it’s reasonable to anticipate a comparable price point.

In conclusion, the AirVision M1 glasses from Asus represent an innovative step in wearable technology, providing users with a sizeable virtual screen and additional features for customization. However, the device’s aesthetic appeal may need to be addressed to ensure it’s truly embraced by consumers.

Science & Technology
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

