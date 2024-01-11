en English
Science & Technology

Astronomers Unveil First-Ever Map of Magnetic Fields in Milky Way’s Spiral Arm

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST
Astronomers Unveil First-Ever Map of Magnetic Fields in Milky Way’s Spiral Arm

In an unprecedented scientific endeavor, astronomers, including a team from the University of Tokyo, have crafted the first-ever map elucidating the magnetic field structures within a spiral arm of the Milky Way galaxy. This landmark research, which employed polarized light measurements from Hiroshima University and distance measurements from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite, unveils that the magnetic fields within the Sagittarius arm are significantly tilted compared to the galactic average.

Unveiling the Galactic Magnetic Fields

The study’s findings attest that these galactic magnetic fields, though about 100,000 times weaker than Earth’s magnetic field, hold substantial sway over star-forming regions. This implies that these fields have possibly played a crucial role in sculpting our solar system. Over extensive temporal spans, these magnetic fields can manipulate the acceleration of gas and dust in space, culminating in the formation of stellar nurseries.

The research poses a challenge to previous models that hypothesized a smooth and homogeneous magnetic field across the galaxy. Assistant Professor Yasuo Doi from the University of Tokyo underscored the significance of comprehending these magnetic fields to fully grasp the phenomenon of star formation and the comprehensive nature and evolution of the Milky Way.

Implications and Future Directions

Further mapping of galactic magnetic fields may offer profound insights into the behavior of interstellar gas and the historical development of star formation within our galaxy. The research team aspires to continue their work and build improved models that can provide observational insights into these intricate processes.

Their findings are not only a significant milestone in our understanding of star formation and the role of magnetic fields in shaping the cosmos but also pave the way for more detailed investigations into the connection between magnetic fields and star formation in other galaxies beyond our own.

Science & Technology
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

