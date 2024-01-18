en English
Science & Technology

Astronomers Unveil Cosmic Secrets: Unraveling the Feeding Process of Andromeda’s Supermassive Black Hole

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:57 am EST
Astronomers Unveil Cosmic Secrets: Unraveling the Feeding Process of Andromeda’s Supermassive Black Hole

Unveiling enigmatic cosmic phenomena, astronomers have made noteworthy observations of the supermassive black hole at the heart of the Andromeda galaxy. A behemoth with a mass equivalent to about 140 Suns, this black hole is consuming gas and dust from its surroundings. Despite its supermassive nature, it is considered quiescent, akin to Sagittarius A* at the core of our Milky Way, due to its relatively low radiation emission.

Andromeda’s Black Hole: A Window to Cosmic Wonders

The polar jets observed from Andromeda’s black hole are akin to cosmic belches, a result of material expulsion. The radiation is predominantly produced by the friction of matter spiraling into the black hole. The center of our own galaxy is difficult to observe due to its brightness and bustling activity, making Andromeda’s black hole a more accessible subject for studying these cosmic phenomena.

Unraveling the Feeding Process

Researchers tracked the turbulence within the filaments of gas and dust being drawn into the black hole, employing data from both the Hubble Space Telescope and the Spitzer Space Telescope. The team gained a thorough understanding of the black hole’s feeding process by integrating optical frequency observations from Hubble with infrared observations from Spitzer.

Insights into Black Hole Behavior

These findings have been articulated in a paper published in The Astrophysical Journal. The paper’s first author, Christian Alig, unveiled that black holes respond differently to the rate of feeding; slow, gradual feeding exhibits minimal signs while forced, excessive feeding leads to violent reactions. Coauthor Almudena Prieto drew an analogy of the spiraling approach of the filaments to water spiraling down a drain. This ground-breaking discovery propels us closer to understanding the intriguing phenomena that occur in the massive expanses of space.

Science & Technology
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

