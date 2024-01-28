Astronomers Measure Exoplanets of Dwarf Star TOI 1136 with Unprecedented Precision

A team of researchers has unveiled a groundbreaking study in The Astronomical Journal, spotlighting their detailed exploration of exoplanets orbiting the dwarf star TOI 1136. This star, residing over 270 light-years away in the Milky Way galaxy, was first scrutinized in 2019 using data from the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Initial observations estimated the masses of these exoplanets by observing transit timing variations (TTV). The researchers have now coupled TTV data with radial velocity analysis, providing highly precise measurements of planetary mass.

Radial Velocity Analysis and TTV Data

The radial velocity method, employed with the Automated Planet Finder telescope at Lick Observatory and the High Resolution Echelle Spectrometer at W. M. Keck Observatory, detects changes in the star's motion through Doppler shifts. This method offers a complementary perspective to the TTV data. The resulting computer models, incorporating hundreds of radial velocity measurements, stand as some of the most intricate in exoplanet literature.

The TOI 1136 System

TOI 1136 is a relatively young star at 700 million years old, with confirmed exoplanets TOI 1136 b through TOI 1136 g. These planets, all categorized as sub-Neptunes, are tightly packed into an area smaller than Mercury's orbit around our sun. The smallest planet is over twice Earth's radius, while the largest measures up to four times. Besides, there could be a seventh planet, yet unconfirmed, possibly exerting a resonant force within the system.

Future Studies: A Glimpse into the Unknown

The researchers envisage that future studies, potentially leveraging the James Webb Space Telescope, would delve into the composition of these planets' atmospheres. This could unveil the possibility of diverse worlds within the same solar system, opening up new horizons in the study of exoplanets and their potential for hosting life as we know it.