Science & Technology

Astronomers Discover Youngest Methane Dwarfs and a New Method for Identifying Star-Forming Populations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:43 pm EST
In a momentous stride for astronomy, two methane dwarfs, located in the Rho Oph star-forming region’s dark cloud L 1688, have been identified. Designated as Oph J162738-245240 (Oph-T3) and Oph J162645-241949 (Oph-T17), they were first singled out as T dwarf candidates based on their infrared colors using deep WIRCam/CFHT HK plus CH4ON images and IRAC/Spitzer c2d data.

Unfolding the Methane Dwarfs’ Mysteries

These celestial objects were confirmed as methane dwarfs through follow-up spectroscopic observations with the FLAMINGOS-2/Gemini South telescope, which revealed methane absorption at 1.6 micron. When juxtaposed with spectral templates of known T dwarfs, Oph-T3 matched a T0/T1 type, while Oph-T17 aligned with a T3/T4 type in the H band but an L8/T1 type in the K band. Both dwarfs display cool temperatures of approximately 1000 K and 900 K, respectively, and display a low surface gravity, log(g) = 3.5.

The Youngest T Dwarfs Ever Confirmed

These two methane dwarfs, not more than a few million years old, are heralded as the youngest T Dwarfs ever confirmed. The same spectroscopic observation also led to the discovery of a young late L dwarf, OphJ162651-242110.

A Novel Method for Identifying Star-Forming Populations

A separate study introduces a new technique for identifying pre-main-sequence populations in star-forming regions. This approach is unbiased towards the presence or absence of disks. When applied to the Rho Ophiuchi cloud core, it identified 948 candidate low mass members, tripling the known young stellar objects in the region. A significant percentage of these candidates exhibit infrared excess emission, suggesting the presence of disks and supporting their cloud membership status.

The James Webb Space Telescope has also reported an unexpected abundance of bright galaxies at redshifts greater than 10, which poses a challenge to standard big bang creation models. This finding has sparked a call for a reevaluation of the theoretical landscape of galaxy formation during the cosmic dawn. The telescope has also been instrumental in identifying brown dwarf candidates in the star forming cluster IC 348, using a new star-forming population identification method.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

