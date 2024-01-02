en English
Science & Technology

Astronaut’s Panoramic View of Himalayas: A Unique Perspective

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Astronaut's Panoramic View of Himalayas: A Unique Perspective

With a unique perspective from the International Space Station (ISS), astronaut Don Pettit captured an expansive photograph of the Himalayas in May 2012. The image stretches across a remarkable 600 miles, showcasing the majestic, snow-covered peaks of the Himalayas in all their glory. This incredible view from space provides a rare opportunity to witness Earth’s natural wonders.

Himalayas through the Astronaut’s Lens

Equipped with a 16 mm lens, Pettit’s camera mimicked the human eye’s focal length, delivering a realistic view of the scene as it would appear to an astronaut in space. The highest peak, Mount Everest, however, is not easily identifiable to the untrained eye in this panoramic shot. Despite being the tallest mountain on Planet Earth, within the massive expanse of the Himalayan range, it blends into a sea of snow-capped peaks.

Unveiling the Tibetan Plateau and Ganges Plains

Beyond the towering mountains, the photo reveals the Tibetan Plateau. Known for its lakes and mountain glaciers, the plateau offers a stark contrast against the snowy Himalayan peaks. In the image’s foreground, the Ganges or Ganga Plains stretch out. These plains have been shaped over millions of years by three main rivers – the Ganges, Ghaghara, and Gandak. Transporting material from the Himalayas, these rivers deposit it in large alluvial fans, adding texture and depth to the photograph’s landscape.

Atmospheric Insights from Above

The photograph also captures light clouds hovering over Mount Everest. The absence of monsoon clouds points to a lack of rain in the region at the time. Furthermore, the clean air captured in the image was attributed to southern winds that shielded some valleys of the Tibetan Plateau and dispersed air pollution. This snapshot from space not only offers a breathtaking view of these natural wonders but also provides atmospheric insights into the region’s climate and weather patterns.

Science & Technology
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

