en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Astrobotic’s Lunar Lander Operates Beyond Expectations; Huge Cosmic Structure Discovered

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
Astrobotic’s Lunar Lander Operates Beyond Expectations; Huge Cosmic Structure Discovered

Astrobotic’s Pittsburgh-based startup’s Peregrine lunar lander, despite a fuel leak, has remained operational for more than four days in space, surpassing initial operational projections. The lander, carrying payloads from NASA, the German Aerospace Center, and the European Space Agency, amongst others, may not make it to the moon due to the fuel leak. Nevertheless, the extended operation in space delivers valuable data from the payloads.

Astounding Discovery in Space

Concurrently, a team of scientists at the University of Central Lancashire have unearthed a colossal ring-shaped structure in space. Dubbed as the ‘Big Ring,’ this structure, with a staggering diameter of 1.3 billion light-years, is composed of galaxies and galaxy clusters. The Big Ring cannot be viewed with the naked eye, yet its existence challenges the current cosmic understanding and theories of the universe.

Environmental Concerns

In an alarming environmental development, a recent study revealed high levels of plastic fragments in bottled water. Both microplastics and nanoplastics have been detected, raising concerns about the potential health risks associated with the consumption of such water.

Threat to Antarctic Ecosystem

On a related note, a highly infectious form of bird flu has been discovered in Antarctic seals. The virus, a variant of H5N1, has been detected in dead elephant and fur seals on South Georgia Island. This outbreak poses a serious threat to one of Earth’s most delicate ecosystems, underscoring the intricate balance between species and their habitats.

These stories attest to the ongoing scientific investigation and remind us of the delicate balance of our planet’s ecosystems. As humanity continues to probe the mysteries of the cosmos and grapple with earthly challenges, the importance of safeguarding our environment becomes increasingly evident.

0
Science & Technology
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
3 mins ago
Lufkin Middle School Science Fair Winners Advance to Region 7 Competition
The hallowed halls of the newly built Lufkin Middle School Cafeteria recently bore witness to a vibrant celebration of scientific curiosity and invention. The occasion was a science fair competition, an event that saw the participation of numerous eighth-grade students enrolled in the school’s STEM Prep program. STEM, an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and
Lufkin Middle School Science Fair Winners Advance to Region 7 Competition
Challenges in the U.S. Moon Race: Setbacks Highlight Risks of NASA's Private Partnerships
18 mins ago
Challenges in the U.S. Moon Race: Setbacks Highlight Risks of NASA's Private Partnerships
Krys Marshall Explores Character Evolution in 'For All Mankind'
26 mins ago
Krys Marshall Explores Character Evolution in 'For All Mankind'
Microbial Adaptation to Soil Acidification: Unveiling the Mysteries
10 mins ago
Microbial Adaptation to Soil Acidification: Unveiling the Mysteries
Unveiling Macroalgae's Role in Carbon Sequestration: A New Study
10 mins ago
Unveiling Macroalgae's Role in Carbon Sequestration: A New Study
Unraveling the Mysteries of Planetary Formation: The Influence of Aeolian Processes
11 mins ago
Unraveling the Mysteries of Planetary Formation: The Influence of Aeolian Processes
Latest Headlines
World News
Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre to Host Informative Session on Memory Tips with Alzheimer's Society
37 seconds
Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre to Host Informative Session on Memory Tips with Alzheimer's Society
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
1 min
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
1 min
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
2 mins
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
Buffalo Bills Call for Snow Shovelers Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Weather Challenges
2 mins
Buffalo Bills Call for Snow Shovelers Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Weather Challenges
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
2 mins
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Immigration Compromise: A New Rule in Senate Politics
2 mins
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Immigration Compromise: A New Rule in Senate Politics
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
4 mins
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
4 mins
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app