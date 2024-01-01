en English
Science & Technology

Artemis II: NASA’s Pioneering Leap Beyond Low Earth Orbit

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
Artemis II: NASA’s Pioneering Leap Beyond Low Earth Orbit

In an ambitious leap into the cosmos, NASA’s Artemis II is set to mark the first human journey beyond low Earth orbit in over half a century. The significance of this space mission is heightened by the evolving global context, punctuated by climate crises and resource scarcities, which underline the necessity of space exploration for new ways to sustain life. This mission is not a mere replication of the space race fueled by Cold War rivalries, but a concerted effort towards tangible objectives such as asteroid mining and lunar regolith extraction, and a vision to offload heavy industry from Earth to safeguard it.

Artemis II: A Pioneering Journey to the Moon

Planned for launch later this year, Artemis II will return humans to lunar orbit for the first time since the Apollo program’s conclusion in 1972. Four astronauts, including the first Black astronaut and the first woman astronaut to walk on lunar ground, will be at the helm of this historic mission. They will become part of an exclusive group that has tread on lunar soil, furthering human presence on the moon.

However, the mission’s success is not without obstacles. The exponential increase in space objects and the predicted peak of the sun’s solar cycle in 2024 pose significant risks. These conditions could potentially lead to a chain of collisions in orbit, known as the Kessler Syndrome, making space inaccessible and damaging crucial infrastructure.

Challenges and Future Endeavours

Despite setbacks, NASA is undeterred. The Artemis III mission, initially planned for 2025, aims to land astronauts on the moon’s surface. However, recent reports suggest that the mission might be delayed until 2027. Once launched, the crew is set to land at the moon’s south polar region and stay for about a week, setting the stage for a permanent human presence on and around the moon.

Beyond the Artemis missions, NASA has plans for various other launches in 2024, including the VIPER mission that will explore the Moon’s south pole for volatiles, vital resources for future human exploration. The Europa Clipper mission, scheduled to launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, will explore Jupiter’s moon, Europa.

As we venture deeper into space, the risks and rewards will continue to balance each other out. The upcoming Artemis II mission is not just a trip to the moon, but a stepping stone to an expanded multi-world infrastructure and a testament to human ingenuity and ambition.

Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

