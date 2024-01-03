en English
Military

Armed Forces Chief of Staff Reviews Chemical Warfare Department Readiness

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:30 am EST
Armed Forces Chief of Staff Reviews Chemical Warfare Department Readiness

In a significant display of military readiness, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Osama Askar, conducted a review of the main laboratories of the chemical warfare department on Tuesday, February 1, 2024. This inspection forms part of the overarching strategy for the development and modernization of the Armed Forces’ specialized capabilities.

Inspection of Specialized Units

Askar’s visit is a testament to the General Command’s continued efforts to monitor the work system across all specialized departments within the Armed Forces. Major General Sami Mustafa Ali Moussa, the director of the department, showcased the work system’s readiness and the level of scientific and technical competence within the main laboratories.

Commendation for Excellence

The Minister of Defence and Military Production, General Mohamed Zaki, extended his greetings and appreciation to the department’s workforce via Askar, honoring their commitment to duty. The inspection tour was also attended by numerous commanders of the Armed Forces, emphasizing the significance of this visit.

Engagement with Officers

Furthermore, Askar engaged with several officers, discussing their operational methodologies. He acknowledged their outstanding performance and proficiency in executing their duties, underlining the high levels of readiness within the Armed Forces. The visit underscores the Armed Forces’ commitment to continuous development and readiness, vital in maintaining national security.

Military Science & Technology
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

