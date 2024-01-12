Archaeologists Unearth ‘Lost Valley of Cities’ in the Amazon Rainforest of Ecuador

In a groundbreaking discovery that challenges our perception of the Amazon as a ‘pristine wilderness’, archaeologists have unearthed a series of ancient cities in the rainforest of Ecuador, dubbed as the ‘lost valley of cities’. The settlements, dating back some 2,500 years, were home to the Upano people, who thrived between 500 B.C. and 300 to 600 A.D.

Unveiling the Hidden Cities

The archaeological find was led by Stéphen Rostain, a researcher associated with France’s National Center for Scientific Research, and was reported in the scientific journal, Science. The cities were unveiled thanks to modern laser-sensor technology, which detected a dense network of settlements and roadways concealed in the lush, forested foothills of the Andes.

Significant Archaeological Elements

Over 6,000 earthen mounds were discovered, featuring both residential and ceremonial buildings, all encircled by agricultural fields complete with intricate drainage canals. The road system was extensive, with some roads being up to 10 meters wide and stretching up to 20 kilometers. Estimates suggest that the Upano population could have been anywhere from 10,000 to 30,000 people at its peak, a size that rivals Roman-era London.

Challenge to Traditional Beliefs

The construction of these cities, particularly the roads and earthen mounds, would have required a significant amount of organized labor, especially considering the Upano people built with mud rather than stone. The discovery disrupts the traditional belief that the Amazon was a sparsely populated wilderness, and adds weight to evidence of complex societies existing in the Amazon before the arrival of Europeans, akin to other findings in Bolivia and Brazil.

This discovery not only provides a glimpse into the lives of the Upano people but also underscores the diversity and sophistication of ancient settlements in the region, shedding new light on the history of the Amazon.