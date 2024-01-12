en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

Archaeologists Unearth ‘Lost Valley of Cities’ in the Amazon Rainforest of Ecuador

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:52 pm EST
Archaeologists Unearth ‘Lost Valley of Cities’ in the Amazon Rainforest of Ecuador

In a groundbreaking discovery that challenges our perception of the Amazon as a ‘pristine wilderness’, archaeologists have unearthed a series of ancient cities in the rainforest of Ecuador, dubbed as the ‘lost valley of cities’. The settlements, dating back some 2,500 years, were home to the Upano people, who thrived between 500 B.C. and 300 to 600 A.D.

Unveiling the Hidden Cities

The archaeological find was led by Stéphen Rostain, a researcher associated with France’s National Center for Scientific Research, and was reported in the scientific journal, Science. The cities were unveiled thanks to modern laser-sensor technology, which detected a dense network of settlements and roadways concealed in the lush, forested foothills of the Andes.

Significant Archaeological Elements

Over 6,000 earthen mounds were discovered, featuring both residential and ceremonial buildings, all encircled by agricultural fields complete with intricate drainage canals. The road system was extensive, with some roads being up to 10 meters wide and stretching up to 20 kilometers. Estimates suggest that the Upano population could have been anywhere from 10,000 to 30,000 people at its peak, a size that rivals Roman-era London.

Challenge to Traditional Beliefs

The construction of these cities, particularly the roads and earthen mounds, would have required a significant amount of organized labor, especially considering the Upano people built with mud rather than stone. The discovery disrupts the traditional belief that the Amazon was a sparsely populated wilderness, and adds weight to evidence of complex societies existing in the Amazon before the arrival of Europeans, akin to other findings in Bolivia and Brazil.

This discovery not only provides a glimpse into the lives of the Upano people but also underscores the diversity and sophistication of ancient settlements in the region, shedding new light on the history of the Amazon.

0
Science & Technology South America
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
7 mins ago
France's White Gold: Unprecedented Natural Hydrogen Deposits Unearthed
In the heart of the Lorraine region in eastern France, a groundbreaking discovery has the potential to redefine the global energy landscape. Scientists have unearthed vast deposits of natural hydrogen, a clean and sustainable fuel source, in what is being heralded as the most substantial find of its kind. This discovery has ignited a global
France's White Gold: Unprecedented Natural Hydrogen Deposits Unearthed
ISRO's XPOSAT Mission: Unraveling the Mysteries of Supernovas and Black Holes
38 mins ago
ISRO's XPOSAT Mission: Unraveling the Mysteries of Supernovas and Black Holes
NASA Team Triumphs over Technical Hurdle: Unlocks Access to Asteroid Bennu's Samples
39 mins ago
NASA Team Triumphs over Technical Hurdle: Unlocks Access to Asteroid Bennu's Samples
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
11 mins ago
Revolutionary desNIPT Test Transforms Prenatal Care: Study
Tim Spector's Bold New Vision: Microbiome Health and the Future of Nutrition
13 mins ago
Tim Spector's Bold New Vision: Microbiome Health and the Future of Nutrition
Groundbreaking Study Unveils New Strategy for Synthesizing Water-Soluble Alloy Nanoclusters
34 mins ago
Groundbreaking Study Unveils New Strategy for Synthesizing Water-Soluble Alloy Nanoclusters
Latest Headlines
World News
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
6 seconds
Republican Rivals Tread Lightly on Trump's Legal Woes Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Former President Trump Barred from Closing Speech in Fraud Trial
13 seconds
Former President Trump Barred from Closing Speech in Fraud Trial
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
3 mins
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
6 mins
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
6 mins
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
7 mins
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
8 mins
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
8 mins
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
8 mins
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
27 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app