Science & Technology

Apple’s Vision Pro Headset: Unveiling the Potential Features

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset is stealing the limelight once again, thanks to a slew of patents which hint at possible features. The patents, initially reported on by Patently Apple and issued by the Hong Kong Patent Office last Friday, give a glimpse into the tech giant’s vision for its immersive device. Among the highlights are an innovative EyeSight feature and expanded external display capabilities.

EyeSight: A Window to the Virtual World

One standout feature mentioned in the patents is EyeSight. This technology is designed to reveal the wearer’s eyes on the headset’s external display, creating a more interactive and immersive experience. A twist on this feature suggests that the wearer’s eyes could be depicted as digital dots and lines, reminiscent of an expressive robot, adding a new layer of intrigue to the immersive device.

External Display: More Than Meets the Eye

The external display of Vision Pro might hold more surprises. The patent indicates that this display could showcase a broader range of images than just the wearer’s eyes. Practical icons like a ‘do not disturb’ sign during a virtual meeting, or a visual representation of the virtual environment the wearer is experiencing, could be projected. When the headset is not in use, such as during charging, it could display time, weather, and calendar events.

From Concept to Reality: A Waiting Game

Despite the excitement these patents generate, it’s crucial to remember that patented features are not guaranteed to be implemented. Even if they are planned for the Vision Pro, they may not be available at launch or some time thereafter. The true capabilities of the headset will remain shrouded in mystery until its release. Apple’s official launch window for Vision Pro is ‘early 2024’, with speculations suggesting an early February release.

With features like EyeSight and an innovative external display, Apple’s Vision Pro could redefine the boundaries of virtual reality. Yet, with the product still to be released, the world must hold its breath, waiting to see what this groundbreaking headset truly brings to the table.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

