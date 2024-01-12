en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Panama

Ancient Mangrove Forest Discovered in Panama Canal: A Window into Earth’s History

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Ancient Mangrove Forest Discovered in Panama Canal: A Window into Earth’s History

A groundbreaking paleontological discovery has been made on Barro Colorado Island, nestled within the Panama Canal. Researchers have unearthed the fossilized remnants of an ancient mangrove forest, a relic of the Early Miocene epoch over 22 million years ago. This forest was not a victim of the relentless march of time but rather a cataclysmic volcanic event, which ironically enabled its preservation.

Uncovering a Lost World

The newly discovered species of mangrove, christened Sonneratioxylon barrocoloradoensis, whispers tales of titanic trees soaring up to 40 meters high. This dwarfs modern mangrove forests and paints a vivid picture of a primordial landscape, where nature ruled supreme, unfettered by human civilization. The discovery was first made in 2018 during a geological expedition, and the subsequent research was published in the scientific journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology.

A Window into the Past

Scrutinizing sedimentary and rock samples, the research team discovered that the forest once thrived in river or ocean environments. Intriguingly, the wood anatomy of the unearthed mangroves bears a striking resemblance to mangrove species endemic to Southeast Asia. This tantalizing connection opens avenues for further investigation into the global distribution of ancient flora and fauna.

Legacy of Barro Colorado Island

Barro Colorado Island, a nature reserve since its formation in 1913 due to the construction of the Panama Canal, has long been a nucleus for tropical research. The island’s rich biodiversity and geological history continue to offer precious insights into biology, ecology, and ancient environments. This recent discovery cements its reputation as a treasure trove of invaluable scientific knowledge.

This revelation not only illuminates a chapter of the region’s geological history but also contributes significantly to understanding the evolution and dispersal of mangrove species. It is a testament to the enduring allure of our planet’s history and the imperative of preserving its natural wonders for future generations.

0
Panama Science & Technology
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Panama

See more
15 hours ago
Maersk Adjusts Shipping Strategy in Response to Panama Canal Drought
Due to severe drought conditions affecting the Panama Canal, Danish shipping titan Maersk has been compelled to recalibrate its cargo transport strategy, particularly for freight originating from Oceania, comprising Australia and New Zealand. The drastic reduction in water levels in the Canal has necessitated the imposition of weight and depth restrictions for vessels, thereby prompting
Maersk Adjusts Shipping Strategy in Response to Panama Canal Drought
NordVPN's Commitment to Privacy Confirmed in Latest Deloitte Audit
3 days ago
NordVPN's Commitment to Privacy Confirmed in Latest Deloitte Audit
1964 Panama Canal Zone Protests: A Struggle for Sovereignty
4 days ago
1964 Panama Canal Zone Protests: A Struggle for Sovereignty
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
1 day ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Maersk Pioneers Land Bridge Strategy in Panama Amid Canal Drought Restrictions
2 days ago
Maersk Pioneers Land Bridge Strategy in Panama Amid Canal Drought Restrictions
Ex-Panama President Ricardo Martinelli Sentenced Amid 2024 Presidential Campaign
3 days ago
Ex-Panama President Ricardo Martinelli Sentenced Amid 2024 Presidential Campaign
Latest Headlines
World News
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
12 seconds
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
2 mins
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
4 mins
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
4 mins
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
5 mins
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
5 mins
ASCO Sets Cancer Care Advocacy Priorities for 2024 Legislative Sessions
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
6 mins
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele Sidelined Indefinitely Due to Injury
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
8 mins
NFL Wild-Card Showdown: Chiefs vs. Dolphins Face Historic Cold at Arrowhead Stadium
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
8 mins
Battling Hypothermia: Knoxville's Silent Winter Threat
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app