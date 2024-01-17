Amazon Launches CloudWatch Metric Streams for Comprehensive Data Analysis

Amazon has launched a new feature called CloudWatch Metric Streams that allows users to create continuous, near real-time streams of metrics to a variety of destinations. The destinations can be partner solutions like Datadog, Dynatrace, New Relic, Splunk, and Sumo Logic, or AWS data lakes such as Amazon S3.

Seamless Data Ingestion

The function of this service is to provide seamless ingestion of monitoring data. Users can combine this data with other types of information, such as billing and performance data, to create comprehensive datasets. The service supports both OpenTelemetry and JSON output formats, enabling a broad range of data collection and compatibility with various systems.

Analytical Insights and Cost Optimization

Once the data has been collected, users can then analyze these datasets using tools like Amazon Athena. This analysis can provide valuable insights into various aspects of the system such as cost optimization, resource performance, and resource utilization. Such insights can guide users towards making more informed decisions about their systems and resources, leading to more efficient operations and cost savings.

Easy Setup and Scalability

Metric Streams is a fully-managed service by Amazon. This means that users can easily set up the service without needing a lot of technical expertise. Moreover, the service is scalable, which allows it to handle varying volumes of data. This scalability, combined with the easy setup, helps to reduce the operational overhead for users. The service is now available in the AWS GovCloud (US-West) and AWS GovCloud (US-East) Regions, further expanding its accessibility.