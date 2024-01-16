Alaska Researchers Discover New Species of 'Snakeworm' Flies

In a landmark discovery, researchers at the University of Alaska Fairbanks have unearthed a new species of fly, christened Sciara serpens. This revelation arrives after an exhaustive 17-year investigation into the identity of a peculiar, translucent "worm" encountered in Alaska. The journey towards this breakthrough commenced in 2007 when Derek Sikes, an esteemed professor of entomology, received a bundle of unusual dead worms and accompanying photographs illustrating clusters of these worm-like larvae.

A Mysterious Enigma

These larvae, which initially posed significant challenges to identification, were not merely an entomological mystery but an intriguing spectacle in themselves. They were observed forming a serpent-like mass on a road, earning them the sobriquet of "snakeworms" due to their striking chain formation. This peculiar behavior piqued the curiosity of Sikes and his team, propelling them to delve deeper into the enigma of these unique organisms.

The Breakthrough Discovery

The defining moment came when Sikes, in an endeavor to unravel the mystery, collected live specimens of these larvae. Upon studying these specimens, Sikes and his team witnessed the larvae metamorphose into little black flies. This unexpected transformation led the researchers to undertake rigorous DNA sequencing and morphological analysis. The results were startling - the larvae did not correspond to any previously known species.

Unveiling Sciara Serpens

Thalles Platiny Lavinscky Pereira, a postdoctoral researcher, identified distinct differences in the genitalia of the adult flies. This crucial observation fortified the team's suspicion, leading to the affirmation of the new species, Sciara serpens. The in-depth study, which has been published in Integrative Systematics, postulated that the larvae chain together either to conserve moisture or to deter predators, given their susceptibility to dehydration. This discovery not only elucidates the behavior of these unusual organisms but also offers an invaluable addition to the classification of species.