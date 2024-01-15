AI Revolutionizes Carbon Capture: University of Surrey Research

A breakthrough in carbon capture technology facilitated by artificial intelligence (AI) has been achieved by researchers at the University of Surrey. This system, mirroring a real-life coal-fired power station, has demonstrated an increase in carbon dioxide (CO2) capture efficiency of 16.7%. It has also yielded a significant 36.3% reduction in the energy demanded from the National Grid.

AI Re-defining Carbon Capture

Professor Jin Xuan, the Chair of Sustainable Processes, shed light on the limitations of conventional carbon capture systems. These systems, he noted, operate at a steady pace, failing to consider the dynamic external environment. Conversely, the AI-enabled system developed in their study adapts continually, facilitating considerable energy savings and enhancing carbon capture.

The carbon capture process involves the passage of flue gas through water infused with limestone. This interaction results in the transformation of CO2 into a harmless bicarbonate, a phenomenon termed ‘enhanced weathering’.

Energy Efficiency and Predictive Capabilities

While the CO2 capture plant employed its wind turbine for energy, it also leaned on the National Grid, particularly during low wind conditions. Here, the AI system’s predictive capabilities came into play. It was trained to anticipate fluctuations and adjust the volume of water being pumped according to the concentration of CO2 and the availability of renewable energy.

Broader Implications

Dr. Lei Xing, a lecturer at the University, proposed that the principles of their AI model could have wider applications across various CO2 capture and storage processes. The research team is confident that their study can contribute toward multiple UN Sustainability Goals, encompassing affordable and clean energy, industry innovation, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.