en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

AI Revolutionizes Carbon Capture: University of Surrey Research

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
AI Revolutionizes Carbon Capture: University of Surrey Research

A breakthrough in carbon capture technology facilitated by artificial intelligence (AI) has been achieved by researchers at the University of Surrey. This system, mirroring a real-life coal-fired power station, has demonstrated an increase in carbon dioxide (CO2) capture efficiency of 16.7%. It has also yielded a significant 36.3% reduction in the energy demanded from the National Grid.

AI Re-defining Carbon Capture

Professor Jin Xuan, the Chair of Sustainable Processes, shed light on the limitations of conventional carbon capture systems. These systems, he noted, operate at a steady pace, failing to consider the dynamic external environment. Conversely, the AI-enabled system developed in their study adapts continually, facilitating considerable energy savings and enhancing carbon capture.

The carbon capture process involves the passage of flue gas through water infused with limestone. This interaction results in the transformation of CO2 into a harmless bicarbonate, a phenomenon termed ‘enhanced weathering’.

Energy Efficiency and Predictive Capabilities

While the CO2 capture plant employed its wind turbine for energy, it also leaned on the National Grid, particularly during low wind conditions. Here, the AI system’s predictive capabilities came into play. It was trained to anticipate fluctuations and adjust the volume of water being pumped according to the concentration of CO2 and the availability of renewable energy.

Broader Implications

Dr. Lei Xing, a lecturer at the University, proposed that the principles of their AI model could have wider applications across various CO2 capture and storage processes. The research team is confident that their study can contribute toward multiple UN Sustainability Goals, encompassing affordable and clean energy, industry innovation, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.

0
Energy Science & Technology
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
6 mins ago
Dwindling European Gas Reserves Spark Concerns Amid Cold Weather
European underground gas reserves have dipped below 80%, standing at 79.72%, amid the region’s cold weather. This decrease is significant when compared to the same period in 2023 and 2020. However, it remains 11 percentage points above the five-year average. The depletion of gas reserves and the consequent escalating gas prices are becoming a cause
Dwindling European Gas Reserves Spark Concerns Amid Cold Weather
Karpowership Boosts Global Electricity Supply Operations with Dual-Fuel Engines
22 mins ago
Karpowership Boosts Global Electricity Supply Operations with Dual-Fuel Engines
Union Jack Oil Reports Over $18 Million Net Revenue from Wressle Field
32 mins ago
Union Jack Oil Reports Over $18 Million Net Revenue from Wressle Field
GoldenPeaks Capital and Boryszew Green Energy Ink 10-Year PPA: A Leap for Green Energy in Poland
12 mins ago
GoldenPeaks Capital and Boryszew Green Energy Ink 10-Year PPA: A Leap for Green Energy in Poland
India Targets Uninterrupted Power Supply to All Households by FY25
17 mins ago
India Targets Uninterrupted Power Supply to All Households by FY25
Bramble Energy Pioneers Hydrogen Fuel-cell Technology in Maritime Industry
22 mins ago
Bramble Energy Pioneers Hydrogen Fuel-cell Technology in Maritime Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
1 min
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
Chris Hardie's Recovery: A Journey of Resilience and Gratitude After Hip Replacement
1 min
Chris Hardie's Recovery: A Journey of Resilience and Gratitude After Hip Replacement
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
1 min
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
1 min
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
1 min
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
1 min
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
XNK Therapeutics' Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation
2 mins
XNK Therapeutics' Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation
Hertfordshire Woman Accuses Hospital of Delayed Cancer Diagnosis Due to Misguided Assumptions
2 mins
Hertfordshire Woman Accuses Hospital of Delayed Cancer Diagnosis Due to Misguided Assumptions
Gujarat Titans and LALIGA Launch 'Junior Titans' to Foster Love for Outdoor Sports
2 mins
Gujarat Titans and LALIGA Launch 'Junior Titans' to Foster Love for Outdoor Sports
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
36 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app