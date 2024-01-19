AI Researcher Warns: Regulate Deepfakes to Prevent AGI Catastrophe

As humanity strides deeper into the age of artificial intelligence, a forewarning echoes from the World Economic Forum in Davos: the rise of artificial general intelligence (AGI) may soon outpace human capacity for control, tipping the scales towards potential catastrophe. At the heart of this call to arms is AI researcher Connor Leahy, who since a profound encounter with OpenAI's GPT-2 in 2019, has been a vocal sentinel of the existential risks posed by AI.

Deepfakes: A Frontline in the AI Battlefield

Now, wearing the mantle of CEO at Conjecture, an AI safety company, Leahy champions his cause on the global stage. His plea for action is urgent, suggesting a rapidly closing window—perhaps as short as one to five years—to manage the escalating risks of AI. Leahy's proposed first line of defense is the regulation of deepfakes, AI-generated images frequently employed in the creation of nonconsensual sexual content. He argues that addressing the deepfake issue could act as a forerunner to grappling with the wider risks of AI, including AGI.

Holding the AI Supply Chain Accountable

Leahy's call to action is not a simple plea for regulation but a demand for a comprehensive approach that scrutinizes the entire AI supply chain, from development to distribution. He draws parallels to the legal framework utilized against child sexual abuse material, advocating for similar accountability in AI. The message is clear: the creators of AI technology should bear the onus for any harm their products cause, with the shadow of potential criminal charges looming over their heads.

Global Measures Against AI Threats

Leahy's clarion call resonates around the world. Singapore's Communications and Information Minister, Josephine Teo, underscores the importance of legal measures to counter the fraudulent use of AI tools in creating deceptive images that mirror real individuals. The European Union has responded with the AI Act, mandating all AI-generated content to bear a watermark, a move designed to combat AI-fuelled disinformation. Singapore, too, has announced a Model AI Governance Framework for Generative AI and has set aside USD20 million for a research initiative aimed at tackling deepfakes and misinformation.

As Leahy's voice echoes through the halls of Davos, the world is compelled to listen. The existential risks of AI and the urgent need for policy solutions take center stage as the world grapples with the realities of advanced AI technologies. In the face of danger, the time for discussion is over—the time for action has arrived.