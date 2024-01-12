en English
Science & Technology

AI Models Struggle to Predict Schizophrenia Treatment Outcomes in Different Trials

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
AI Models Struggle to Predict Schizophrenia Treatment Outcomes in Different Trials

In a recent study reviewing the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in psychiatry, researchers have discovered that AI models used for predicting the effectiveness of antipsychotic medication for schizophrenia patients are not as universal as previously believed. The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Cologne and Yale, was titled ‘Illusory generalizability of clinical prediction models’ and was published in the Science journal.

AI Models’ Predictability in Clinical Trials

The AI models, designed as part of the precision psychiatry initiative, aim to personalize treatments and medications for specific patient groups. The study found that, while these AI models could accurately predict treatment outcomes within the clinical trial they were developed for, their accuracy significantly decreased when applied to different trial settings.

Challenges in Generalizing AI Models

Attempts to improve prediction accuracy by pooling data from various trials also proved unsuccessful. This suggests that the current AI models lack the necessary generalizability to provide reliable predictions across diverse clinical environments, including hospitals in different countries. The study is a stark reminder of the limitations of AI and underscores the need for further research and data diversity.

The Role of Robustness and Safety

Dr. Joseph Kambeitz, a professor from the University of Cologne, emphasized the importance of robustness and safety in clinical models for practical use. According to him, the findings indicate that more work needs to be done before these AI models can be safely and effectively implemented in clinical settings.

Future Directions for AI in Psychiatry

The study concludes that more research is needed to achieve the goal of improving psychiatric care via AI models. To this end, researchers are continuing their efforts by investigating larger patient groups and incorporating various data modalities, such as biological samples and digital markers like language patterns, movement profiles, and smartphone usage.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

