AI in Civil Engineering: Revamping Infrastructure Inspections

A core concern in civil engineering is the thorough assessment and monitoring of cracks in concrete infrastructure such as bridges, dams, and tunnels. A Master’s project at EPFL’s Structural Concrete Laboratory (IBETON) carried out by Hugo Nick has thrown light on the potential of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, in revolutionizing the way these inspections are conducted.

Traditional Vs. Automated: A Comparative Study

Traditional inspection methods, hinging on visual inspection and simple tools, often fail to deliver in terms of accuracy and reach. Nick’s project evaluated two automated crack detection methods: digital image correlation and a neural network-based approach developed at EPFL’s Earthquake Engineering and Structural Dynamics Laboratory (EESD).

Digital Image Correlation: A Lab-based Approach

Digital image correlation, while showcasing high accuracy, is lab-based and involves the creation of structure replicas to artificially induce cracks. While this method is reliable, its application is limited to a controlled environment.

EESD’s Neural Network-Based Approach: Bringing AI to the Field

The EESD’s method, though still experimental, employs AI to analyze onsite crack photos. This approach shines in field use due to its compatibility with smartphones and drones, making it possible to access hard-to-reach areas. However, it’s still a work in progress, particularly when it comes to detecting minute cracks.

The Future: A Confluence of Accuracy and Accessibility

Nick’s findings suggest that while digital image correlation currently leads in terms of reliability, both methods bear the potential to substantially enhance the precision and speed of infrastructure inspections, thereby reducing errors. However, more research is needed to refine these technologies, especially for immediate assessment of crack danger levels. In a parallel context, a study focusing on South Korean concrete pavements employs machine learning for predicting surface distresses, highlighting the growing role of AI and machine learning in infrastructure health monitoring.