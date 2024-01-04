AFPKs: The Newly Discovered Metabolic Enzymes Unveiling Secrets of Animal Metabolism

In an unprecedented scientific breakthrough, researchers have unearthed the widespread existence of a new class of metabolic enzymes, known as animal FAS-like polyketide synthases (AFPKs), across an array of species. These enzymes are the evolutionary bridge connecting the well-known type I fatty acid synthases (FAS), typically found in animals, to the type I polyketide synthases (PKS), responsible for producing a wide range of specialized secondary metabolites across the tree of life.

Unraveling the AFPK Mystery

Previously, an AFPK was recognized in sacoglossan molluscs, hinting at a unique overlap between animal fat synthesis and the intricate compound production seen in other PKS enzymes. The latest research has gone a step further, uncovering over 6300 new AFPK sequences, primarily in arthropods and molluscs, thereby revealing a broad distribution.

AFPKs: A Potential Chemical Defense Mechanism

The presence of AFPKs in molluscs was intriguingly found to be linked with shell loss, suggesting that these enzymes could be a form of chemical defense mechanism. In arthropods, the AFPKs play a significant role in the biosynthesis of branched hydrocarbons and pheromones, offering an explanation for their ecological and evolutionary success.

Implications for Understanding Animal Metabolism

The detection of AFPKs marks a milestone in understanding animal metabolism, opening up avenues for the discovery of more such enzymes that contribute to the diversity of lipid-like molecules in animals. This research also reinforces the notion that animal FAS and fungal type I PKS enzymes share a common ancestor, pointing towards a single origin early in animal evolution. The study has not only broadened our understanding of the chemical richness of diverse groups but also highlighted the unexpected enzymatic repertoire across major animal phyla.