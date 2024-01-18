en English
Science & Technology

Advancements in MEMS Technology: A Leap Towards Highly Sensitive Accelerometers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Advancements in MEMS Technology: A Leap Towards Highly Sensitive Accelerometers

Recent developments in the field of Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology have ushered in a new era of highly sensitive accelerometers, characterized by their enhanced noise suppression capabilities. This remarkable improvement has been achieved by diminishing the effective stiffness of the accelerometer through the implementation of geometric anti-spring flexures, electrostatic levitation, and electrostatic tuning.

Understanding the Mechanics

The primary focus of the research lies in enhancing the thermal adaptability and stability of MEMS accelerometers through the utilization of DC/AC electrostatic tuning of double-sided parallel plates (DSPP). One of the significant breakthroughs of the study is the introduction of a self-centering stiffness dual closed-loop approach. This method automates the control of the device’s effective stiffness and diminishes temperature drifts, thereby ensuring the device’s optimal performance under various conditions.

Fabrication and Control

The accelerometer device was manufactured using a modified silicon-on-glass (SOG) process. An FPGA-based digital circuit was incorporated into a prototype platform for implementing the control algorithm. While these advancements mark a significant leap in MEMS technology, obstacles such as dynamic stability, temperature drift suppression, and bias arising from electrostatic tuning present ongoing challenges.

A New Controlling Approach

The research introduced a novel controlling approach for the accelerometer that employed three closed loops: the force-to-rebalance (FTR) closed loop, the self-centering closed loop, and the stiffness closed loop. This approach offers a more intricate understanding of the resonant frequency changes with temperature and the impacts of DC/AC electrostatic tuning on the accelerometer’s performance. The proposed accelerometer was subjected to tests in various operating modes to demonstrate the efficacy of the self-centering closed loop in counteracting temperature-induced drifts and geometric imperfections.

Real World Applications

The study’s implications extend beyond the research lab. Safran Sensing Technologies has already developed the MS1000T, a high-temperature MEMS Accelerometer designed specifically for inertial directional drilling applications. Offering shock resistance and the lowest non-linearity and noise in the MEMS market, the MS1000T exemplifies the potential of these advancements. Similarly, the SI1000, another product from Safran Sensing Technologies, is a high-end capacitive MEMS accelerometer designed for strong motion Class B seismic measurements. It guarantees accurate and stable seismic measurements, even in harsh environments.

Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

