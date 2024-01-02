en English
Science & Technology

Advancements in Geophysical Techniques Transform Hydrogeological Characterization

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Advancements in Geophysical Techniques Transform Hydrogeological Characterization

In an unprecedented stride, the geophysical community has made significant headway in enhancing hydrogeological characterization. The recent advancements in geophysical techniques, such as radio magnetotellurics (RMT), crosshole ground penetrating radar (GPR), and crosshole electrical resistance tomography (ERT), have been instrumental in mapping subhorizontal and steeply dipping fracture zones in various geological formations, including granite and limestone.

Mapping Fracture Zones

For instance, in a study conducted over granite, RMT data was pivotal in identifying fracture zones below 300 meters depth. These findings were further corroborated by seismic reflection profiles. A combination of advanced modeling techniques, including one-dimensional inverse modeling and three-dimensional forward modeling with displacement currents, were employed to guarantee the accuracy of the geophysical interpretations.

Novel Techniques & Methodologies

The geophysical community has also seen the development of a new inversion code for the analysis of azimuthal electrical anisotropy over limestone. This method has proven to be faster and more reliable than traditional azimuthal resistivity surveys. In addition, a unique sequential inversion method integrating crosshole GPR and tracer test data was tested on synthetic examples. The results suggested that the inclusion of geophysical tomograms could refine hydraulic conductivity models.

Improving Inverse Problem Regularization

A new geostatistical approach to regularize geophysical inverse problems was developed. When applied to crosshole ERT and GPR data in unsaturated sandstone, it yielded geologically sound models. These models notably surpassed those created using conventional smoothness constraints. The research underscores that while electromagnetic geophysical techniques provide valuable qualitative data for hydrogeological models, quantitative estimations still require the integration of direct hydrogeological data.

Science & Technology
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

