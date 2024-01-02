ABB’s GoFa Robots to Automate XtalPi Biomedical Laboratories: A Shift Towards Automation

In a significant shift towards automation in the biomedical industry, ABB’s GoFa Robots are set to automate XtalPi Biomedical Laboratories. The move is part of a broader trend of integrating innovative products to enhance efficiency and safety across various sectors, including industrial automation and electronics.

SMC’s New Water Management Tools

SMC has launched a novel condensation checker and flow controller. These innovations are designed to optimize the management of water systems, indicating the industry’s persistent drive towards embracing technology to tackle longstanding challenges.

Schmalz Simplifies Vacuum Gripping

Schmalz’s new compact valve promises to centralize vacuum gripping, easing automation processes in environments where space is limited. This development highlights the growing trend of compact, high-efficiency solutions in industrial automation.

AutomationDirect’s Compact Surge Protectors

AutomationDirect has broadened its range with compact data and signal surge protectors, addressing the need to safeguard sensitive equipment from electrical surges. This expansion underscores the importance of protection in the realm of industrial automation and electronics.

Tech Guides and Best Practices

Articles discussing best practices in PLC naming conventions to enhance clarity in automation systems have been published. Step-by-step guides have also been provided for projects like creating a rechargeable LED flashlight and implementing an Arduino-based door lock system using smartphone flashlight login, a Li-Fi project.

Technical Designs and Market Insights

The content covers technical designs such as a PWM inverter circuit using TL494 and an automatic voltage switch using the GreenPAK SLG59H1008V. Furthermore, an examination of the causes of transformer insulation failure provides insights into electrical equipment maintenance. Market insights for 2023, highlighting the impact of electric vehicles, jobs, space exploration, and fusion energy on the market, have also been shared.

The Intersection of Engineering and Environmental Sustainability

A novel natural gas plant design achieving over 99% carbon capture showcases the intersection of engineering and environmental sustainability. This development manifests the increasing focus on sustainability in the industrial automation and electronics sector.

The Marvels of MEMS Technology

The marvels of Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology are explored, along with the historical significance of a 1939 audio oscillator that caught Disney’s eye and helped launch HP. This delve into history illustrates the continuous evolution and achievements within the industry.

The Year of AI

The year 2023 has been dubbed ‘The Year of AI’ due to its profound influence on the industry. The process of building and certifying an open-source IoT controller is detailed in a multi-part series, and other articles provide introductions to various electronic components, circuits, and systems. The content also includes product briefs, tech explainers, and tech chats that cover new electronic components, practical applications, and industry trends, such as the use of industry 4.0 accelerometers in smart factories.