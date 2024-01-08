en English
Science & Technology

A November Night Sky Spectacle: Meteor Showers, Full Moon, and More

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST
A November Night Sky Spectacle: Meteor Showers, Full Moon, and More

This November, the starry canvas of the night sky will be punctuated by a series of mesmerizing astronomical events, following the October solar eclipse. A celestial symphony of two meteor showers: the Taurids and the Leonids, a full ‘Beaver Moon,’ a total lunar eclipse, and Uranus at its nearest point to Earth, awaits skywatchers.

The Taurids Meteor Shower: A Dual-Origin Spectacle

The Taurids meteor shower, active from September 7 to December 10, will reach its crescendo on the night of November 4-5. Unique due to its dual origin from asteroid 2004 GT10 and comet 2P Encke, the Taurids offer 5-10 meteors per hour, etching fleeting trails of light across the dark sky.

The ‘Beaver Moon’ and A Total Lunar Eclipse

Following this, on November 8, the arrival of the full ‘Beaver Moon’ will grace the night sky. This moniker, derived from Native American tradition, indicates the time to set traps for beavers before water bodies freeze. The luminary of this full moon coincides with a total lunar eclipse, where the moon will be fully engulfed in Earth’s shadow, transitioning from a radiant orb to a darkened disk, before emerging bathed in a haunting, beautiful red hue.

Uranus at Opposition: The Blue Dot

On November 9, Uranus, the seventh planet from the Sun, will be at its closest approach to Earth. Fully illuminated by the Sun, it will be visible as a blue dot through telescopes, offering a unique viewing experience. This celestial event is known as ‘opposition,’ when the planet is directly opposite the Sun in Earth’s sky.

Leonids Meteor Shower: The Comet’s Legacy

The Leonids meteor shower, originating from comet Tempel-Tuttle, will unfurl its beauty from November 17-18. With a peak of 15 meteors per hour, this meteor shower is best observed after midnight, when the radiant point in the constellation Leo is highest in the sky. This celestial spectacle, like the other events, will offer skywatchers a unique opportunity to enjoy a variety of celestial phenomena, regardless of location, given a clear, light-pollution-free sky.

BNN Correspondents

BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

