en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

A Day on Mars: Curiosity Rover Captures Unique Time-Lapse Video

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:32 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:06 pm EST
A Day on Mars: Curiosity Rover Captures Unique Time-Lapse Video

On November 8, 2023, the world was given a rare glimpse into a day on Mars, thanks to NASA’s Curiosity rover. The rover, while stationed at Mount Sharp’s base during a break in Mars exploration activities, captured a unique time-lapse video of its shadow moving from dawn to dusk. This visual marvel was recorded using Curiosity’s Hazard-Avoidance Cameras (Hazcams), typically used for terrain navigation, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this event.

A Martian Day Unveiled

The time-lapse video, composed of footage from the rover’s front and rear Hazcams, revealed the shifting silhouette of Curiosity against the Martian terrain. The 12-hour sequence was captured while the rover remained parked and covered the passage of time from 5:30 am to 5:30 pm local time. The images also showcased the shadow of the rover looking towards the floor of Gale Crater, giving a unique perspective of a day in the life of a Martian explorer.

The Martian Solar Conjunction

This visual treat came to Earth during the Mars solar conjunction, a period that affects communication between Earth and Mars. The videos were part of the last commands sent to the rover before this conjunction. Interestingly, no significant weather events were noted during this period, contributing valuable data to our understanding of Martian days and further enriching the comprehensive data collected by the rover over the years.

From Mars to Earth: A Busy Day

While Curiosity was capturing this Martian spectacle, Earth had its fair share of activities. Updates in sports projections, economic forecasts, space missions, and entertainment buzzed around. An earthquake report from Australia’s neighbor, a peculiar case of a stolen driveway in Florida, and coverage of Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis made headlines. Personal stories also surfaced, including a lottery winner’s disillusionment and celebrity news.

0
Science & Technology
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Making Winter's Whimsy Last: Five Tips to Preserve Your Snow Sculptures

By Salman Khan

2024 Ushered Globally Amid Celebrations, Tensions and Scientific Advancements

By Mazhar Abbas

Corporate Governance, Innovative Research, and Financial Trends: Stepping into 2024

By Salman Khan

Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024

By Salman Khan

Year in Review: AI, Medicine, and Cultural Curiosities that Shaped 202 ...
@Science & Technology · 59 mins
Year in Review: AI, Medicine, and Cultural Curiosities that Shaped 202 ...
heart comment 0
CityLab 2023: A Year in Review

By Quadri Adejumo

CityLab 2023: A Year in Review
U.S. Government Shifts Stance on UFOs: From Speculation to Scientific Inquiry

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Government Shifts Stance on UFOs: From Speculation to Scientific Inquiry
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks

By Nimrah Khatoon

Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
16 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
21 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
25 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
26 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
28 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
31 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
38 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
39 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
39 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
21 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
38 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
41 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app