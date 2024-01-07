A Celestial Tour with Steve Fentress on ‘This Week In Space’

In the latest installment of ‘This Week In Space’, Episode 92 offers listeners a celestial tour led by Steve Fentress, the recently retired director of the Strasenburgh Planetarium in New York. Fentress, an esteemed figure in the field of astronomy, shared his profound insights on various constellations, including the Pleiades constellation, commonly referred to as the Seven Sisters.

Pleiades: A Cluster of Cosmic Enigma

The Pleiades constellation, a cluster of stars visible to the naked eye, has fascinated astronomers and stargazers alike for centuries. In this episode, Fentress delved into the lore of the Pleiades, unraveling the stories and mythology woven around it. His narrative journey through the stars is as engaging as it is educational, and captivates listeners with a blend of astronomical facts and historical anecdotes.

A Tour of the Night Sky

Aside from the Pleiades, Fentress also guided listeners through a tour of other notable constellations. Through his storytelling, he connects the dots in the night sky, bringing constellations to life with tales that span through history. His unique approach transforms an otherwise complex topic into a delightful experience.

Telescopes, Rockets, and a Dose of Humor

Adding to the episode’s charm, Fentress lightens the mood with a planetarium joke. He also promotes the Celestron Astro Fi 102 telescope as a perfect choice for beginners eager to explore the cosmos. Moreover, listeners are offered a discount code for a scale model of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, available from collectSPACE.com, enhancing the episode’s appeal to space enthusiasts.

Hosted by Rod Pyle, an accomplished author and journalist, and Tariq Malik, the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com, ‘This Week In Space’ is a weekly podcast that discusses the latest in space exploration, the race to the moon, and the plans for human missions to Mars. With guests like Fentress, the show offers a unique blend of entertainment and education, catering to a wide range of listeners, from novice stargazers to seasoned astronomers.