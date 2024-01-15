en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Science & Technology

6G-SatMTC Project: Revolutionizing Connectivity in Remote Regions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
6G-SatMTC Project: Revolutionizing Connectivity in Remote Regions

The Finnish technical research center, VTT, in partnership with the University of Oulu, has entered the next phase of their laudable project, the “6G-enabled Satellite-based Machine Type Connectivity for Demanding Applications in Remote Regions” (6G-SatMTC). Launched in April 2023, the project has garnered significant interest and support from major industry players, including Nokia, Airbus, and ABB.

Seamless Integration of Networks

At the heart of the 6G-SatMTC project is a mission to guarantee seamless and uninterrupted network connectivity. The team is developing a system that integrates terrestrial and satellite networks, allowing devices to switch automatically to a satellite connection when terrestrial networks are unavailable. This innovation will enhance communication reliability for essential services such as border guards, police, and fire services, particularly in remote or poorly covered areas.

Supporting Critical Operations

One of the key objectives of the 6G-SatMTC project is to improve operational support during major forest fires, maritime operations, and remote mining activities. The integration of terrestrial and satellite networks will provide real-time situational awareness and reliable communication for first responders in these demanding situations.

Revolutionizing Remote Connectivity

Along with its applications in public safety and critical operations, the technology developed by the 6G-SatMTC project has potential uses in healthcare, agriculture, and road logistics in remote areas. Ultimately, the goal is to enable direct satellite connectivity through mobile phones, thereby eliminating the need for separate satellite communication devices. This advancement could potentially revolutionize how people stay connected in remote regions, providing reliable connectivity even in the wilderness.

The project is funded through Business Finland’s 6G Bridge programme and supports the strategic partnership between VTT and the European Space Agency in the development of 5G and post-5G technologies. With the number of users expected to grow by millions in the coming years, the project holds substantial business potential for space data communication and space communication.

0
Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Science & Technology

See more
5 mins ago
Decoding UX Surveys: Unraveling Customer Perceptions
Surveys have long been recognized as an important tool for understanding customer behavior, yet many businesses fail to realize their potential, particularly in the realm of User Experience (UX). Studies indicate that a mere 4% of dissatisfied customers provide feedback, painting an incomplete picture of a brand’s performance. This article delves into the significance of
Decoding UX Surveys: Unraveling Customer Perceptions
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
20 mins ago
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
20 mins ago
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
Chain-of-Table: A Major Leap in AI's Tabular Data Reasoning
9 mins ago
Chain-of-Table: A Major Leap in AI's Tabular Data Reasoning
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
15 mins ago
New Diagnostic Method for SARS-CoV-2: A Leap in Rapid Nucleic Acid Detection
Astronomers Uncover Mysteries of High-Mass Protostellar Cluster Formation
19 mins ago
Astronomers Uncover Mysteries of High-Mass Protostellar Cluster Formation
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
41 seconds
2024 NHL All-Star Skills Competition: A New Format for a Thrilling Spectacle
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
50 seconds
Unmasking the Ruling Families of Iraqi Kurdistan and Azerbaijan: A Tale of Stability or Suppression?
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
1 min
Kascon Engineering Backs Youth Batsman Adrian Hetmyer for 2024
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
4 mins
Ben Shelton: A Meteoric Rise in the World of Tennis
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
4 mins
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
5 mins
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
5 mins
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
5 mins
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
5 mins
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app