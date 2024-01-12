2024 to Witness Five New Moon Supermoons, Predicts Astrophysicist Fred Espenak

Renowned astrophysicist Fred Espenak has announced an interesting celestial event for 2024: a series of five new moon supermoons, commencing on January 11 at 11:57 UTC. A new moon supermoon, a less recognized celestial occurrence compared to its counterpart, the full supermoon, transpires when the moon is unusually proximate to Earth and is not visible due to its alignment with the sun and Earth.

2024’s Supermoon Schedule

The forthcoming supermoons are slated for January 11, February 9, March 10, April 8, and May 8. The distances between the moon and Earth during these events will range from 221,767 miles (356,899 kilometers) to 227,881 miles (366,739 kilometers), all significantly closer than the moon’s average distance of 238,900 miles (384,472 kilometers). The closest of these new supermoons will take place on March 10, 2024. Additionally, the new supermoon on April 8, 2024, will coincide with a total solar eclipse, offering a unique spectacle for sky watchers.

Understanding the Supermoon

The term ‘supermoon’ was introduced by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, and it describes a new or full moon that is at or near its nearest approach to Earth in a given orbit. Known scientifically as perigean new moons, these supermoons have a distinct effect on Earth’s oceans. They intensify the spring tides, resulting in higher high tides and lower low tides, a phenomenon particularly observable along coastlines.

Previous Supermoon Series

The last series of supermoons occurred in 2023, which was part of a recurring pattern witnessed in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Despite the astronomical term ‘perigean new moon’ being more accurate, the term ‘supermoon’ has risen in popularity due to its catchier nature.