2024: The Year of Global Space Race

2024 marks a pivotal year for the global space industry, with Japan’s Ispace aiming to accomplish a first-ever ‘pinpoint’ landing on the lunar surface in January. This event unfolds against a backdrop of heightened space activity worldwide, further fuelled by the continued success of U.S. aeronautics giant, SpaceX.

Japan’s Lunar Aspirations

After a disappointing crash during its initial attempt in 2023, Japan’s Ispace has regrouped, marshalling resources for a renewed bid at lunar conquest. Their upcoming mission, aptly named Mission 2, will transport a micro rover to explore the moon’s resources. The previous mission, HAKUTO-R lander, suffered a setback due to an altitude miscalculation, a lesson well learned and incorporated into the new mission’s preparations. Further to this, a third mission is already being planned for 2026, featuring an even larger lunar lander.

Global Space Endeavours

While SpaceX continues to lead the charge in space exploration, other nations are not far behind. China’s LandSpace Technology, inspired by SpaceX’s revolutionary strides in rocket reusability, plans to launch its reusable rockets in 2025. India, too, is making significant headway, announcing a series of flight tests in 2025 that would pave the way for crewed spaceflight. By 2035, India aims to construct a space station and has set an ambitious milestone of sending its first astronaut to the moon by 2040.

2024: A Year of Lunar Missions

2024 has been dubbed the year of the ‘Lunar Traffic Jam’, with several missions targeting lunar landings. NASA’s VIPER robot is scheduled for a late 2024 launch, set to explore the moon’s south pole for future human exploration resources. Japan’s SLIM mission is on track to complete its lunar orbit and land on the moon on January 20, 2024. Concurrently, Intuitive Machines of Houston is prepping its lander for takeoff, while Japan’s H3 rocket is slated for a February 2024 launch. NASA’s Artemis II mission, a high-risk endeavor carrying four astronauts on a lunar trip, is scheduled for November 2024.

These developments underscore a robust global interest in space exploration and a highly competitive environment where multiple nations strive to etch their legacy beyond Earth.